Care home residents prove you’re never too old to learn

A bespoke care home partners with a further education establishment

AN EDINBURGH care home is encouraging lifelong learning for its residents as it partners with the Open University to form an in-house college.

Cramond Residence will be launching ‘Cramond college’, offering its residents an opportunity to strengthen their cognitive function by giving them the option to enrol in a variety of courses offered by the online university.

Courses will range from one to four hours, and residents will receive a diploma for their efforts in a planned monthly graduation ceremony at the care home.

The partnership is part of Cramond’s aim to provide its residents with a richer and more satisfying lifestyle and hope the courses will allow for its residents to learn new skills and dive deep into subject areas of their choice.

Garylee Rushforth, lead lifestyle coordinator said: “I was determined to think of a way to develop our approach to activities that challenged the residents, and offered them a chance to learn a new skill.

“The Open University ticked all the boxes in terms of a meaningful activity while allowing residents to pick from a wide range of subject areas.”

The opportunity has proven to be very popular with a large number of the residents at the care home expressing their interest in achieving a diploma.

Garylee also said: “When we initially suggested the idea of Cramond College to our residents, there was great interest with over half of them being eager to take part with a lot having a keen interest in courses which focus on arts and history.

We have also seen a number of residents who are living with mild to moderate dementia eager to take up some of the courses on offer. At the end of each month, we plan to hold a graduation ceremony for those who have achieved their diploma.”

Cramond Residence is also offering support to those keen to take on more lengthy and challenging courses.

The residents will take a blended learning approach to the courses through videos and other interactive elements by using technology available at the home.

Established in 2018 at a cost of £8m and spread across three floors, Cramond Residence provides a range of activities specially designed with specialist facilities and trained staff on hand to provide support and relief.

Aside from its tailored activity programme, the home also provides bespoke physiotherapy sessions with boutique experts, as well as specialist dementia care which is delivered in an environment that combines luxury hotel living with the reassuring feeling of being in your own home.

The home is looking for applications from lifestyle coordinators, qualified nurses and catering assistants, with particularly high demand for nursing staff and care assistants.

Cramond Residence offers high quality care for up to 74 residents offering a small-group living concept in nine houses, with all residents enjoying an exceptional range of amenities and activities, delicious food and bespoke care from a highly-trained team.



Prices at the home start from £1,950 per week. To find out more about Cramond Residence, visit: cramondresidence.co.uk/ or contact [email protected].