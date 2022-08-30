How to find the best debtor management software?

Keeping track of debtors in an Excel sheet is a thing of the past. It is better to invest in professional debtor management software. When you start looking around, you see that there is a lot of choice. So how do you find the best debtor management software? What do you need to take into account?

Buyout or monthly cancellable?

You can often choose between buyout software and software that can be cancelled monthly. In the case of the latter, it is handy that you do not incur any additional costs if you decide to switch to other software. Long contracts are a thing of the past these days. With a monthly contract you are always assured of the latest version and updates of the software.

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Training courses for debtor management software are often time-consuming. No company wants to spend days on courses to learn how to use the software. The best debtor management software is user-friendly and intuitive. The more straightforward it is, the better it is. Training courses often cost a lot of money or time. And time is money. Therefore, choose a user-friendly solution.

Payt is user-friendly software. You only have to look at it and you understand which button does what. In this way, you will save a lot of time and money. And if you still do not fully understand it, support will be happy to help you.

Linking with other tools

It is useful if you can link software with other tools. Before choosing a software, look at the linking possibilities. Can you link it with sales software? Or with CRM software? And can accounts receivable management become part of an accounting package?

If you can link different applications, it makes the process faster, easier and more efficient. Having to keep records twice is not efficient. It costs time and money. Then a link is more convenient.

Security

It goes without saying that your debtor management software must be secure. Especially since privacy laws apply nowadays. If you do business with customers in Europe, you have to comply with the GDPR, for example. Most companies choose software in the cloud. In that case, be aware of the risks: how is business-sensitive information handled? Are regular back-ups made? Is the data located in countries known for their strict privacy laws?

It is better to pay more for a secure service than to save money. Cheap software is not always the best choice. Security problems can cost you a lot of money; in some countries, you can even be fined for a data breach.