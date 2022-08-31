Public body announces key hires to help shape nation’s land

New appointments at Scottish Land Commission

THREE NEW staff members have landed key roles helping to positively impact the on-the-ground culture of how land is owned and used in Scotland.

The Scottish Land Commission has made vital hires to add to its team of 19 staff working on policy and practice in shaping how Scotland’s land is owned, managed and used.

To add to the fresh thinking of the Scottish Land Commission, Charlie Davis has been hired as Project Manager for diverse land ownership, Lisa Busby as Training Coordinator, and Hanna Wheatley as the new Research Officer.

Charlie Davis joins from Savills where she worked as a Land Manager. She brings a wealth of experience in large-scale environmental land management, engaging with a range of stakeholders across Scotland. Charlie will work closely with land owners and managers to develop innovative models of ownership and governance to create more opportunities from Scotland’s land.

Speaking about her new role, Charlie said: “There is a major opportunity in Scotland to change how our land is owned and used for the better and I’m delighted to be playing a part in that. Working closely with people around Scotland to move towards a better and fairer system of land will be hugely rewarding.”

Lisa Busby brings over 10 years of experience from her background working in the community arts sector and university lecturing. Her training experience will help develop a programme of high-impact online and in-person training for a range of organisations and communities supporting the Scottish Land Rights and Responsibilities Statement (LRRS) principles to be delivered in practice.

Lisa said: “It is an incredible time to work in the land reform sector with an organisation that conducts such worthwhile, crucial work. I will be working to help people implement good practice on the ground through coordinating and delivering training for stakeholders across Scotland.”

Drawing on her rich experience working as a Land and Housing Researcher at the New Economics Foundation in London, Hanna Wheatley is set to become an integral part of the Commission’s research team.

Hanna will conduct crucial research on land reform to inform policy and practice. She will be taking a lead on the Commission’s ongoing land market reporting work, as well as advising on and supporting research across the organisation.

Hanna said: “With a background in research, there is a great opportunity with the Scottish Land Commission to shape real change through evidence and to contribute and inform the land debate in Scotland. It’s a really exciting time to be joining.”

The three roles come at a key time for the Scottish Land Commission, where the organisation is developing to continue its work advising on reforms to land rights and land markets, and supporting change and responsible practice on the ground.

Hamish Trench, Chief Executive at the Scottish Land Commission, said: “Charlie, Lisa, and Hanna bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and fresh thinking to the organisation. They will be key to helping us drive positive change and we’re delighted to have them on board.”

The Scottish Land Commission provides advice and recommendations for legislation and policy as well as leadership for change in culture and practice.

To find out more about the Scottish Land Commission, visit: landcommission.gov.scot