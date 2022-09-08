NEW PRIME ministers often gain global media attention and Liz Truss replacing Boris Johnson has been no different – despite one American celeb not having a clue who she is.

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen was looking to brush up on her political knowledge last night by asking her 13.2m followers on Twitter who Liz Truss is.

The 36-year-old, who shares daughter Luna and son Myles with musician husband John Legend, tweeted: “Can someone explain Liz Truss to me like I’m five?

Chrissy Teigen asked her followers to explain Liz Truss to her. Credit: Instagram

“I don’t know a thing and I am looking to learn, thank you.”

The Lip Sync Battle co-host has since been inundated with over 1,000 replies, as well as over 300 retweets and more than 4,500 likes.

Many people chose to share video footage of political analysts calling out Liz Truss for her divisive policies.

Some others criticised Truss for her ability to shapeshift instead of sticking to her core principles and beliefs.

Helen O’Hara said: “A witless wannabe Thatcher.”

Emerson said: “Sarah Palin but British.”

James Brown said: “She says she’s your friend and then she changes sides.”

Bernadette Morgan said: “The girl at school who wanted everyone to like her even though she wasn’t nice.”

Chrissy Teigen first became a well known face after modelling for brands such as Gillette and Billabong before appearing numerous times in Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues.

She met now husband John Legend on the set of his 2006 single ‘Stereo’.