A PAOLO Nutini superfan was left ecstatic after the Scots singer agreed to join her for an impromptu singalong to one of his biggest hits.

Maria Ward couldn’t believe her eyes when she went into a pub in Limerick, Ireland last month and spotted Paolo inside.

The 22-year-old had only just watched the Paisley-born star at one of his gigs when she got some extra time with him shortly afterwards.

Maria, from Leinster, decided to chance her luck and asked him if he would sing his hit song Candy with her and was overjoyed when he agreed.

Video shows Paolo, from Paisley Renfrewshire, putting her arm around Maria as she sings his song back to him while clutching onto a wine glass.

Paolo then starts to join in as the pair serenade each other on the street surrounded by punters.

The singer who recently celebrated seeing his latest album ‘Last Night in the Bittersweet’ hit number one then went even further than just singing with Maria.

He invited the young fan and her friends to his next concert two days later in Dublin after they told him how much they had enjoyed his gig in Limerick.

Maria posted the clip to TikTok on Tuesday, writing: “12-year-old me is screaming.”

The video has gained over 600,000 views and more than 38,000 likes from Paolo fans.

Hundreds of viewers left comments on the video telling Maria how lucky she was to meet her idol.

One said: “He’s an absolute gent, met him before too.”

Another said: “I love him so much, lucky you.”

A third said: “Why can’t this happen to me?”

Another said: “She’s a lovely voice.”

A fifth said: “Gorgeous Maria, I think he was the lucky one to sing with you.”

Speaking today, Maria said: “Myself and my friends have all been massive fans of Paolo since we were 12.

“My mum would play the CD in the car and we’d sing along so we were so happy when we got the tickets to his concert in Limerick.

“After the concert, we went to a pub and Paolo was there.

Paolo and Maria sang his hit outside the pub in Limerick. Credit: Maria Ward

“We were so starstruck but he was so down to earth.

“We were chatting and he was speaking to us as if he had known us for years.

“I told him that I had actually sung Candy for one of my school exams and asked if he would sing a verse with me.

“He disappeared and was making time for lots of people but then he came back over and we sang a verse together.

“He then invited us to his gig in Dublin and said we would be welcome if we would like to go, he said he would put us on the list.

“We went to Dublin and had a little panic thinking what if he forgot to put us on the list but he hadn’t and we were right up close, it was incredible.

“Paolo was really lovely and it was a dream come true to meet him, he was giving lots of advice to people and said if you want to be a singer then you need to give it your all.

“They say don’t meet your heroes but Paolo was class.”

This is not the first time that Paolo has hit the headlines during his tour in Ireland as he was filmed accepting a Guinness on stage by a fan.