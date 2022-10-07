POLICE have been mocked online after releasing a blurry photograph of a man they are hoping to track down – which looks like it was captured using a “medieval potato”.

Hundreds of members of the public have flocked online to troll South Wales Police since they posted the still CCTV image yesterday.

Appealing for the public’s help to identify the man, the force attached an unclear, pixelated image showing a figure riding a bike.

The man on a bike is heavily pixelated but police asked for help to identify him. Credit: South Wales Police

However, many have pointed out that even the person in the image would struggle to identify himself from just how bad the quality is.

Others have said the figure looks like Elliot and E.T from the cult 1982 sci-fi movie.

While others have recognised them looking like Mother Theresa due to white sections on the image looking as if they have a towel around their head and draped over the bike.

The police post read: “APPEAL. Police are appealing to identify this man who they want to speak to about an incident which occurred in Ogmore Vale back in July.

“The man pictured is urged to make contact, as is anybody who thinks they may know who it is.”

Sergeant Lea said: “We appreciate the image is not of great quality, but we hope that it will resonate with somebody who knows the individual. Please get in touch if you do.”

E.T was the comparison given to the police image. Credit: Facebook

The post was instantly hijacked by people joking about the horrendous quality of the shot that optimistic officers are hoping will help them with their enquiries.

Dan Noble said: “We can send man to the moon, send telescopes into space to take crystal clear images millions of light years into the past, to the very dawn of our creation. Yet somebody does something naughty and the only images we have from CCTV looks to have been taken with a medieval potato.”

Ryan Dent said: “I genuinely don’t think the suspect would even recognise himself here.”

Ryan Farley said: “Shame they had the kaleidoscope setting on the CCTV, it would have been a great image.”

Daniel Blocksidge said: “Is that Paperboy on Sega Mega Drive?”

Kathy Moloney said: “Good luck with that. It looks like Mother Theresa.”

Others shared footage of E.T riding along in the front basket of Elliot’s bike, with one captioning it: “Some better footage from the incident.”