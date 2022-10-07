A SHOCKING video shows a Tesco delivery driver reversing into a parked car before driving away.

Kylie Stillman was raging when she watched her home CCTV footage and spotted the supermarket driver fleeing the scene without stopping last week.

The 21-year-old from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan decided to check her security camera after noticing a huge dent and scratch along the side of her car.

The clip shows the driver reversing around a slight bend while Kylie’s red Ford Fiesta is shown parked outside her home.

The driver then appears to manoeuvre the heavy delivery van at an angle with the corner heading dangerously close to Kylie’s motor.

After initially slowing down, the driver then appears to speed up before he collides into the side of the front passenger door.

The blue and white van then stalls for a moment before the driver straightens up and drives off without even getting out to assess the damage.

Kylie was left fuming and posted the video on TikTok yesterday, writing: “Tesco, you’ve got some damage to pay.”

The footage has attracted over 87,000 times and hundreds of comments from shocked social media users.

One said: “The cheek to look at the damage he caused and to drive off as well.”

Another wrote: “I would say it was our depot but we drive Mercedes vans but it is normal for Tesco drivers to crash and drive off.”

A third commented: “I’m a Tesco delivery driver and have no idea how he’s done that when the van has reverse cameras.”

While another quipped: “Every little helps but not on this occasion.”

The van reversed before striking the parked car. Credit: Kylie Stillman

Speaking today, makeup artist Kylie said: “Where I live there are two exits to the street to the main road.

“The driver was doing a delivery to one of the houses a few doors up but then instead of just going out, he decided to reverse all the way down.

“You can see as he is reversing that he is on an angle and that he won’t be able to get past the car.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw him hit the car and then just drive off.

“I called Tesco and they said that they had taken a report and that they would be back in contact within 24 hours.

“I’ve heard nothing from Tesco, we were furious and it has really p***ed me off, why does this driver think he can just damage property and then leave?

“It is ridiculous that he thinks that he can do that.”

Kylie added: “The car has a dent in the door, a huge scratch on the side which has gone right down to the metal and a bit of the bonnet has now popped up.

“It will require a new spray and the metal work which could run to thousands.”

A Tesco spokesperson today said: “We’re really sorry this happened. We are investigating internally and will be in touch with Ms. Stillman to arrange repairs for her car.”