A DEDICATED Scotland football fan fondly known as Norman the Bruce has tragically died just weeks after having a liver transplant.

Norman Nawe received his second liver transplant in August after being born with a birth condition which affected his organs.

However, the 50-year-old from Kiel, Germany tragically passed away on Saturday 24 September after his body failed to recover.

Norman was German born but loved Scotland’s football team. Credit: Ian Gillan

Over the years, Norman put aside his home nation and four time World Cup winners Germany to show his support for the boys in blue.

The dad-of-two would take holidays from his job as a sports journalist to fly across to Scotland to join the rest of the Tartan Army to watch matches.

Throughout the travels he had rubbed shoulders with both players and managers of Scotland including legendary defender Colin Hendry affectionately known as Braveheart.

Norman had also met current Scotland boss Steve Clarke and players including Stuart Armstrong.

Fellow football fans knew him as Norman The Bruce and were gutted to hear the news of his passing.

Now, a fundraiser has been set up by one of his friends, Ian Gillan, to honour the beloved football supporter and help Norman’s family following his passing.

Speaking today, Ian said: “Since I’d known him he’d never been a particularly well guy.

“It was a birth condition and he got the first transplant in 1999 and then the second one this year but his body just couldn’t seem to recover.

“He was such a generous soul, he would put people up in his house and never take a penny.

“One time we were in Amsterdam and a young lad had lost money so Norman just took it from his pocket and insisted he take it.

“That is who he was.

“Norman was not typically German unless public transport was running late and at that stage you could see a bead of sweat forming on his brow.”

Reminiscing about how he met Norman and how they bonded over their love for football, Ian added: “I actually first met Norman in 1992 in an airport in Phoenix, Arizona.

“We got talking and kept in touch via email until 1999 when Scotland played Germany in a friendly in Bremen which we won 1-0.

“Growing up Norman would read all about the Scottish teams who had gone into European competitions in the 60s and more than held their own.

“He just loved Scottish football and the Scottish national team, he chose to not follow Germany who’ve won a few World Cups and instead came on this journey.

“Norman would tell me how he loved the camaraderie and the romanticism of the underdog.

“As I say he was once bitten, always spitting. He got the bug.

“Norman’s approach to life was simply a stranger is a friend I haven’t met yet.

“He always wanted to build bridges, never walls and even his partner Melli would ask me why he was so Scotland daft.

“We saw him recently for his 50th birthday on Fohr, an island near Germany where he liked to go.

Norman and Ian travelled Europe enjoying Scotland games together. Credit: Ian Gillen

Ian shared the news of his friends passing last Monday in a Scotland football fan Facebook group with over 22,000 members.

He wrote: “Hi all, it is with a very heavy heart I post this update.

“Norman Nawe aka Norman The Bruce/Kiel Tartan Army passed away last Saturday morning.

“He was a passionate Scotland supporter for many, many years and travelled extensively to witness the various highs and lows.

“Sadly, he leaves behind his partner Melli, a son Bosse, aged 13, and daughter Mia, aged 10.

“With that in mind, I have set up a JustGiving page in his memory for those of you in the Tartan Army or who knew him in another capacity and would like to contribute.

“He was a devoted family man, passionate Holstein Kiel and Scotland football fan.

“He worked as a sports reporter in Germany and will be sorely missed.

“All donations shall go directly to the family.”

The post was liked by hundreds of fellow Scotland fans who posted their condolences.

One said: “Sleep tight son of Scotland, condolences it’s heartbreaking.”

Another wrote: “Rest in peace Norman, mon eh Scots.”

A third added: “RIP, thinking of you pal.”

While another commented: “Sorry to hear this, thoughts with all family and friends.”

To donate to the Crowdfunding page for Norman, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/norman-tartan-army