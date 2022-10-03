A MOTORIST has been branded a “skilled collectionist” after their car was spotted covered in parking tickets in London.

Around 20 penalty charge notices were found stuck on the windscreen of the silver motor that was left abandoned on Great Newport Street in London’s West End last week.

Passerby Paolo Pastorino captured a photograph of the ticket hoard after being surprised that the car hadn’t been towed yet following so many warnings.

The car was covered in numerous amounts of fines. (C) Paolo Pastorino

The image shows piles of water-damaged fines gathered underneath the windscreen wipers as well as stuck in areas across the windscreen.

Paolo, a 55 year-old IT manager, posted the image on Facebook on Saturday, writing: “A skilled collectionist.”

Dozens of social media users commented on the hoard.

One said: “A curator of parking tickets.”

The car was parked in the west of London (C) Google Maps

Another commented: “Hoarding is a human right.”

A third wrote: “The value of the tickets now outstrips the value of the car.”

One person joked: “You can’t park there, mate.”

While another questioned: “Why hasn’t this been crushed?”

Speaking today, Paolo said: “I was wondering how brave that guy has been in leaving that car there. Or probably the car was stolen.

“In any case it was weird that police did not show up to check it yet.

“I asked myself why did the traffic wardens just start piling up the fines. Was there challenge among them?”

Many commenters shared their amusement. (C) Facebook

London City Council state on their website that parking fines typically equate to £130, however, they can be reduced to £65 using a 50% discount if paid early enough.