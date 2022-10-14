Amazing video shows Asda shoppers scrabbling over reduced food

AMAZING video shows desperate shoppers scrabbling to get Asda best before bargains even as staff try to place them on the shelves.

Abbie O’Neil, from Liverpool filmed the scenes which are believed to be an ASDA in the Merseyside area.

The footage shows several shoppers attempting to grab as many food items as they can to beat their competitors to them.

One woman is seen holding multiple packets of reduced ham, pizzas and various other items whilst visibly struggling to to hold onto them.

The woman is heard saying: “I’m stuck in the thing.”

An elderly woman is heard behind her asking: “Can you pass me that ham?” before the woman aids her.

Most of the shoppers are even seen rushing to clear the shelves without holding a basket to store their goods into.

Abbie O’Neil who recorded the video is heard saying: “Oh my God, this is the funniest thing ever!”

One TikTok user said: “This is pure greed grabbing everything and not giving anyone else a chance.”

Another commented: “Why are people so greedy, should be one or two items per person so everyone can have some.”

One user noticed: “The woman not even looking at what she’s buying just grabbing it all.”

With the cost of living crisis affecting more daily lives due to energy prices reaching record highs and a two million British adults reportedly being unable to eat everyday, more people are forced to either fight for cheaper food to put a meal on their tables or choose to heat their homes as winter approaches.