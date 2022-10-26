Couple name newborn son after gangster from US crime drama, Power

A COUPLE have proudly named their newborn baby after a television gangster from popular US crime drama, Power.

Stacey Pope and Owen Garrett decided to name their son Tommy Egan Garrett when he was born on October 4 this year due to their love for the hit Starz show.

The little one, from Port Talbot in South Wales, now shares the same name as one of the show’s main criminal characters, Tommy Egan.

Newborn Tommy Egan Garrett. Credits: Stacey Pope

In the TV series, Tommy, played by Joseph Sikora, is a drug dealer who works alongside his criminal partner and best friend James St, Patrick, known by the alias “Ghost“.

The ruthless drug trafficker partners with gangs from across the nearby states and is frequently embroiled in bloodied showdowns with rivals.

In one distressing episode, Tommy kills his pregnant partner, Holly, by strangling her to death.

Despite his shady background, the character is a firm favourite among Power fans, including Stacey, 32, and Owen, 35, who said it was a “no brainer” that they would name their son after him.

Speaking today (WED), Stacey said: “Me and my partner are massive fans of Power and one of the main characters in it is called Tommy Egan which is where we got the name from.

“He’s a great character with a massive personality and someone we both were really big fans of so for us it was a no brainer that we would name our son after him.

“It is an amazing show, to be honest a lot of people haven’t heard of him as they haven’t watched the show but those who have think it’s amazing that we’ve named him after Tommy Egan.”

“Someone suggested I put a post up on Instagram and tag the real Tommy Egan which I had already done on Twitter but I’m hoping to get a response on Instagram it would make our year.”

Stacey also has three other children – Lucas, 9, Jasmine, 6, and Rocco, 1,

She decided to post about her newborn’s unique name on Facebook yesterday (TUE) to see if anyone else had named their children after TV characters.

She wrote: “Has anyone here named their child after a tv character? Or even a celebrity? Well today we registered our youngest after a gangster.”

The post received over 1,400 comments and more than 500 likes from other parents.

One person said: “Tiberius after Captain Kirk in Star Trek and Tobias after a couple of TV characters. If we had a girl it was going be Bellatrix.

Another wrote: “My son’s name is Dexter. We didn’t name him after anything but always get asked if we named him after the series. Yes, yes, we named him after a serial killer.“

A third added:”My little boy is also Dexter, named after Dexter Morgan.”

A fourth commented: “Reggie after Reggie Kray, swear it’s karma too, he’s horrid most of the time.”

While one person, who also wanted to name her son after the Power gangster, said: “Love love love love. I wanted to call my son Egan, after Tommy Egan. But got told no so Elliott it was.”