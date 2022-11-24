Game Development Perspectives: What to Expect in the Future

People love playing games. That’s not just about entertainment but also psychology. Thus, the gaming industry prospects, and there are constantly appearing trends in its development. Therefore, a good game development studio needs to track and implement all modern tendencies in its work to gain success. Let’s talk about what trends are relevant in 2022-2023, and which of them to choose for your future gaming projects.

Main Trends in Game Development in 2022 and 2023

We have analyzed some trendy ideas that entered the gaming market in 2022. Besides, we’ve asked Stepico pros to share their thoughts about the future of the industry and what to expect from it. Here are 5 main trends to consider.

1. Mobile Gaming

As most people have smartphones and tablets and they prefer to use them in a non-stop mode, it is crucial for game development to accept that fact and to create games that will be at least adaptable for mobile devices. If your apps are cross-platformed and well-designed for the best user experience when playing mobile, it’ll bring a great benefit to your product. It is not a rare thing when a developer offers both desktop and mobile game versions as it helps to expand the awareness of a game and boost its popularity.

2. Using Cloud-Based Technologies

Times when a game required lots of free space on your PC and a powerful device to play have passed. Due to the expansion of cloud technologies, games become more affordable in terms of special requirements.

3. Adding AR and VR

Both augmented reality technologies and virtual reality tools are now on the top list. They help to make the game as immersive and visually attractive as possible. For players, games that include these technologies are more interesting and engaging. So, if you have a VR/AR designer and developer on your team, don’t miss a chance to use that trend!

4. Streaming Platforms Tend Only to Grow

There is a forecast that in 2025, it will become the most popular platform. Thus, developing games compatible with streaming platforms is one of the most beneficial decisions for game development studios.

5. Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technologies

These are on everyone’s lips and not only in financial industries. Games with blockchain technologies and implemented crypto payments are trendy nowadays. Plus, they allow the implementation of effective monetization and that is why lots of customers apply for a game art outsourcing studio’s services.

What Features Show the Prospects of a Game Development Project

When you decide on developing a game, there is the importance of proving that it will blast. To ensure that, you can evaluate the following features:

Take the results of marketing research to decide whether your project will gain popularity and whether it is trendy.

Analyze competitors and their recent projects. Which of them boosted successfully?

Decide how you can earn money on the project. Will there be paid options or will you monetize it somehow else?

Tips on Choosing a Game Development Studio

And the last point shows us that the choice of a contractor to handle the task is pivotal. Who to hire for trendy and profitable game development? There are several criteria to adhere to in that case.

1. Inspect the portfolio of the chosen studio. Each studio has its main working directions according to game genres, technologies, and animation types, so if the company has performed projects in the genres and styles you want your game to be created in, it’s a good omen.

2. Decide on the budget. Prices can fluctuate, and it will be disappointing if you hire a company whose services cost an arm and a leg and are more than you can afford.

3. Look at customers’ reviews on a company. That is one of the most relevant information sources to decide on the vendor.

