HOUSE-BROWSERS have been left baffled by a landlord’s advert saying he would buy a mattress for a new roommate – but only if he liked them.

The live-in landlord, known only as Jay, posted a listing on Spare Room yesterday looking for someone to rent a room at his home in Cardiff with him.

He said he was looking for a non-smoking professional and said he would even treat them to a new Emma mattress if they were his cup of tea.

Jay has offered to buy the new tenant a mattress if he likes them. Credit: Spareroom

Jay is also looking for 12 months rent upfront – along with the £700-per-month for the room.

The listing has caused a stir on social media where house-browsers have found the listing bizarre.

It read: “I am renovating my flat and creating a Japanese Garden.

“If you’re lucky you’ll have access to a new double bedroom with new furniture.

“The flat is in Cardiff Bay, three mins walk to Cardiff Bay retail park on Ferry Road.

“Parking and bills included and looking for a professional (male or female).

“The room will have new walnut floor, built-in ceiling sound system, electric heater, SMART TV and a huge sliding wardrobe.

“The room design would inspire you and balanced with luxury furniture. If I like you, I’ll treat you to a new Emma mattress.

“Rent non-negotiable and I am looking for someone interested in the room for 12 months and happy to pay 12 months rent in advance (£8,400).

“You could also have access to a swimming pool, gym and fitness classes during your stay.

“Happy viewing.”

Following backlash and people reporting him for the advert, Jay removed the promise of a mattress and reduced the rent he wanted upfront.

Instead he asked for six months rent in advance – totalling £4,200.

One confused social media user wrote: “How binding is ‘you’ll get (whatever) if you’re lucky’ or, even worse ‘If I like you’?

“Laugh my a** off. Not only do you not get a mattress to sleep on but you have to live with a landlord who obviously hates you.

“It’s hilarious.”

Another wrote: “£700 pcm to live in a room that’s not ready? What a bargain and the landlord doesn’t sound crazed at all.”

A third commented: “It’s bills included so you won’t be allowed to put the electric heater on. He’ll probably take the mattress back if you do.”

Another retorted: “Don’t forget that you’re tied into living with this nutjob for a year, even if he doesn’t like you and hasn’t provided a mattress.”