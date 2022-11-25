Why use a Job Portal to Look for a Job

What is a Job Portal?

A job portal is a website that helps job seekers find employment. The website also helps employers post job openings and receive applications from job seekers. Most job portals are free for job seekers to use, while some may charge a fee.

Most job portals include a search engine that allows users to search for jobs by keyword, location, or other criteria. Job seekers can create a profile on the site and set up phone or email alerts so they are notified when new jobs that match their criteria are posted. Jobs are then applied for through the website.

Photo by Damian Zaleski on Unsplash

Job portals can be a great resource for both job seekers and employers. For job seekers, they provide an easy way to search for open positions without having to scour newspapers or multiple websites and can help connect them with employers. For employers, they provide a way to reach a large pool of potential candidates quickly and easily.

Different Types of Job Portals

There are many different types of job portals available to job seekers. Some job portals focus on a specific industry or type of job. For example, you can have niche portals for executive jobs, or engineering jobs, jobs abroad, jobs by country. Indeed, is one of the most popular job portals, and for good reason, it offers a huge database of jobs, as well as powerful search tools to help you find the perfect position. LinkedIn, along with jobs searches is more of a social media platform and it offers a vast network of professionals in their particular field of work. Glassdoor is a great option for those looking for transparency in the job market, it offers reviews and ratings of companies, as well as salary information and other useful data. You can also find a generalized job portal catering to every kind of job on every level.

Look out for a job portal that will assist you in making a professional cover letter along with a resume that will help you stand out from other candidates applying for the same positions. Using a job portal can help you build your professional network. Many portals have forums where users can ask questions, give advice, and connect with other professionals in their field.

Do some research online to see which job portal will suit you.

What are the benefits of using a job portal?

There are many benefits of using a job portal to look for a job. Perhaps the most obvious benefit is that it saves you time. You can search for jobs in your field and geographical area with a few clicks, no more hitting the pavement and circling hundreds of jobs in newspapers. Being free, you save a lot of money because you don’t have to make all those phone calls, print multiple resumes or spend money on transport.

Another great benefit is that you can usually narrow your search to find jobs that are a good match for your skills and experience. This means that you are more likely to find a job that you will be happy with, and less likely to waste time applying for jobs that you are not qualified for.

Here is a quick breakdown of some of the top reasons why you should use a job portal to find your next gig:

You can search for jobs by keyword, location, or category.

You can set up alerts so you never miss a new posting.

You can easily apply to multiple jobs with just a few clicks.

You can research companies and read reviews from other job seekers.

You can stay organized and keep track of your applications.

You can look for jobs outside of your town or city or even abroad.