A HILARIOUS video shows a group of youngsters paddling around in a flooded Scots football pitch in a rubber dinghy.

Amused local Craig Hayter spotted the three lads casually floating around the murky brown waters at Drumgeith Park football pitches in Dundee on Friday.

Footage shows Craig walking along the grass before saying: “So in Dundee we have a place called Drumgeith football park. It’s a wee bit flooded just now.”

He then moves the camera round to show the area completely flooded by recent heavy rainfall.

As he pans around the makeshift lake, a blue dingy containing three boys in their jacket appears.

Craig says: “We got the young team here,” before bursting out laughing.

The group are then shown slowly paddling around the waters as they make the most out of the flooded pitches.

The youngsters don’t appear to be going anywhere fast as Craig continues to watch on laughing at their efforts.

One of the rowers, Bailey Millar, later posted a photo of his view from within the dinghy.

Craig posted the clip on Facebook shortly after, writing: “Football pitches are flooded so the young team brings the boat out.”

Pictured: Bailey Millar inside the rubber dinghy. (C) Bailey Millar

The clip has attracted over 29,000 views and hundreds of comments from viewers who loved the idea.

Gordon Whitelaw Junior said: “Yass legends, that is how you make memories.”

Ross Mitchell said: “Dundee’s a f*g mad place!”

David Fairfield said: “Need to get off there, pitch inspection is at 8.30am.”

Stuart Crow said: “That’s brilliant.”

And Michael Sturrock said: “Mind a couple years ago boys were on there with jet skis as well.”

Pictured: The three lads inside the rubber dinghy. (C) Craig Hayter

The flood paddling youngsters weren’t the only ones making the best out of the heavy rainfall in Scotland last week.

On the same day a hilarious image emerged showing a Scot swimming through a huge puddle at a flooded golf course.

Jamie Barr, 34, was captured doing the front crawl in murky brown waters at Glenrothes Golf Club in Fife on Friday wearing just black shorts and a baseball cap.