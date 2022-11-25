For a laugh with friends, head to a stand-up comedy show. This is a great place to lose yourself in stories and forget about the stresses in your life. But, if you have never been to a comedy club, you might want to learn about etiquette before you go. This way, you can feel comfortable and enjoy your evening.

For example, many people ask, how early should you be to a comedy show? Is this something you need to be there for hours in advance? Let’s take a closer look at the answer to this question.

Photo by Bogomil Mihaylov on Unsplash

What Time Should You Show Up at the Comedy Club?

You will find that most comedy shows are in the evening. For example, they can start around 7:30 to 8:30 pm. So, you will need to consider when you are getting there, so you do not miss anything.

Note that it is best to be early for a comedy show. This is going to make sure that you are able to get a seat and be happy with where you are. It also gives you the opportunity to grab a drink or go to the bathroom before the show begins. This way, you do not have to get up and cause a disturbance. Check out https://comedycarnival.co.uk/ if you want to see more about the shows that are on and what time they start. Ideally, it is best to be there for when the doors open or just before then. This way, you can get seated and enjoy the show.

Why Should I Be Early to a Comedy Show?

Are you still not convinced you have to be early for a local comedy show? Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why you want to be arriving early.

The Seating is Unreserved

At comedy clubs, you will find that standard tickets have unreserved seating. This means that while there are going to be enough seats for everyone that has bought tickets, you are not going to have a certain one reserved for you. It will be a free-for-all when you arrive and you will choose one. So, one of the main reasons why you want to be early is to be able to pick the best seat in the house. Plus, it will make sure that all of your party can sit together and enjoy the show.

The Show Could Sell Out

Another element to consider is that you do not know how busy the show is going to be. The tickets might have sold out. This means that the comedy club is going to be busy and you want to make sure that you get good seats. So, being early is going to be the best option so that you are not rushing or worrying. Everyone else is going to be there ahead of time because they want the best seats for the show. You will have to do the same.

To Grab a Drink

Many comedy clubs are going to have bars you can enjoy before the show. Of course, if you are not there ahead of the show’s start time, this is going to be something you will miss out on. So, if you want to enjoy a drink with friends or family, make sure that you go ahead of the start time. You will get to enjoy everything the comedy club has to offer, as well as have some time to socialise before the show begins.

In Case of Delays

Sometimes, there can be transport delays that you cannot control. Indeed, this is common in places like London since the place is so busy with people. You may be unable to get onto the underground, or the buses may be delayed. The good news is that when you are early, this will not make you late for the show. You are going to have time to take into account these delays. What’s more, you will not be rushing or panicking about getting there since you know you have time to spare.

To Feel More Comfortable

Simply, you might want to be early for the show because you are worried about it. For example, there are many people that have anxiety and going somewhere new can make them feel nervous. When you are early, you can get your seat and be ready for the show to begin. All of the nerve-racking tasks are done, and you can sit back and relax.