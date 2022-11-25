How To Build The Best Potting Shed For Your Garden

One of the most critical aspects of gardening is keeping plants safe from harsh weather and temperature, infestation, and other elements that may be detrimental to their growth and survival. Because of this, many gardening enthusiasts opt to have a potting shed.

A potting shed is a garden structure that serves as storage for potted plants and newly planted seedlings. This structure is typically made of wood and has windows that allow plenty of natural light to promote plant growth and provide warmth during rain or snow.

Potting sheds make valuable additions to one’s garden as they can serve as storage for tools and gardening supplies such as seeds and compost. Aside from this, many gardeners treat their sheds as a sanctuary where they can read, have tea, or entertain friends.

Photo by Sebastian Huxley on Unsplash

If you’d like to know how to build the best garden potting shed, continue reading this article.

Use Quality Materials

The structure of a potting shed is made using various materials, including lumber, concrete, metal, roofing, and glass. Selecting the best quality materials to ensure the structure retains its integrity despite extreme weather conditions or drastic temperature changes is essential. Moreover, the thickness of the walls provides added warmth for plants, making them helpful for growth. Below are the types of potting shed to choose for your garden according to their materials used:

Wooden Potting Sheds

A traditional potting shed is made from wood, and it comes with all of the features you expect, such as a fully glazed wall one size, and a solid wall on the other side. Retailers such as https://www.swgreenhouses.co.uk/ allow you to purchase painted potting sheds, meaning you aren’t restricted to the natural wood colour, so you can match it to your personal style or garden theme.

You’ll also need to consider the material you’ll use as a base, whether it’s concrete, paving, or decking. The bottom can serve as the shed’s flooring, though you can also opt to add another layer of flooring materials for added comfort or design purposes.

“Greenhouse from swgreenhouses.co.uk”

Aluminium Potting Shed

This particular potting shed is commonly used by many for its low-cost maintenance. It’s built from an aluminium base and frame, which is designed to avoid rusting and withstand harsh weather conditions.

Concrete Potting Shed

Concrete potting sheds aren’t as common as the two examples above. However, they also offer unique benefits, which makes them an appealing option for gardeners. For one, concrete offers great stability, as it’s wind, heat, and cold resistant. This material is also ideal for creating a solid base for the shed.

There are other materials used to build potting sheds, and some are built using a combination of these examples. The best materials you can use for yours would be those that match the weather and climate in your location. Also, you’ll need to consider the shed design and the primary functions of what you’re going to build.

Choose The Right Size Of Potting Shed

The good news about building potting sheds is that you can create a structure as big as your garden space allows. Doing so will help you optimize the time, effort, and resources you dedicate to building your potting shed.

If your outdoor space is spacious enough to allow a big shed, you can do more with your structure besides storing plants and garden tools. Meanwhile, you can also go for a space-saving design if you have a limited area to work with.

Having a smaller potting shed shouldn’t become a disadvantage to your gardening experience. You can maximize your space by organizing items and choosing adequately sized furnishings or equipment. You’ll also need to allocate room for a relaxing and comfortable time with your beloved plants.

Select A Strategic Potting Shed Location

Select a suitable location in your garden for your potting shed, where the interior can access natural light. It’s essential to have as much natural light as possible to support the growth of seedlings and other potted plants. Moreover, natural light instantly improves the aesthetic of any structure, which is why it’s advantageous to have plenty of access to it.

It should also be placed away from windy areas to help the shed retain warmth. Finally, your shed should also have a nice view you can enjoy while tending to your plants or entertaining guests.

Use Temperature Control

If you plan to plant crops year-round, your potting shed must have temperature control, especially during cold weather. While it’s possible to maintain ideal temperatures with thick wooden walls, you’ll need equipment or a device to keep the shed warm during winter.

For this purpose, you can use an electric heater or use heated floors during construction.

Add Insect Protection To Your Shed

The seasonal cycles may cause bugs and insects to seek the warmth and comfort of your potting shed. Apart from this, some may also become attracted to the crops you plant. Hence, it’s essential to insect-proof your shed to protect your plants from damage.

You can start bug-proofing your shed from its construction by ensuring that there are no gaps where insects can pass through. You can also spray insecticides or use insect-repellant lining paper on the surfaces of your shed. Finally, you’ll need to remove permanent light sources, as insects seek warmth and light.

Conclusion

Your potting shed must have a solid structure to protect your plants and gardening items from weather and temperature changes, as well as other environmental elements. Aside from this, you should also feel comfortable working and spending time in it. Finally, the potting shed must have the ideal lighting and temperature to help you grow healthy and robust crops.