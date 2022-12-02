A MEMORIAL pole brought to Scotland nearly a century ago will be returned to its place of origin in what is now British Columbia, Canada.

The House of Ni’isjoohl Memorial Pole has been on display in what is now the National Museum of Scotland since 1930.

The Memorial Pole was carved from red cedar in 1855 by artist Oyea Tait and his assistant carver, Gwanes, in memorial of Ts’aawit, a Nisga’a chief of British Columbia, Canada.

It shows a series of interlocking figures relating to Ts’aawit’s family history through his ancestors, family crests, and his clan.

Nisga’a representatives visited the National Museum of Scotland in August. (C) Neil Hanna Photography

The pole originally stood in front of the house of Ts’aawit’s relatives in Ank’idaa village on the Nass River.

Today the Nisga’a Memorial Pole is on display in the Living Lands gallery at the National Museum of Scotland.

In 1929, Marius Barbeau purchased the pole from its Nisga’a owners on behalf of the Royal Museum of Scotland, which later became the National Museum of Scotland.

It went on display the following year.

During a visit from a delegation of Nisga’a representatives to Edinburgh in August, a request for its transfer to the Nisga’a Nation was made.

The request was formally agreed yesterday by the Board of Trustees of National Museums Scotland and subsequently approved by the Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture.

Dr Chris Breward, Director of National Museums Scotland said: “We are committed to promoting understanding and dialogue with respect to those parts of the Museum’s collection associated with our nation’s colonial history and its difficult legacies.

“The fact that our Trustees have agreed to this request demonstrates our readiness to act on this commitment.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement and to be able to transfer the Memorial Pole to its people and to the place where its spiritual significance is most keenly understood.

“We hope this is not the end of the process but the next step in a fruitful and ongoing relationship with the Nisga’a.”

Sim’oogit Ni’ijoohl (Chief Earl Stephens) of Nisga’a Nation said: “In Nisga’a culture, we believe that this pole is alive with the spirit of our ancestor.

“After nearly 100 years, we are finally able to bring our dear relative home to rest on Nisga’a lands.

“In means so much for us to have the Ni’isjoohl memorial pole returned to us, so that we can connect our family, nation and our future generations with our living history.”

Following the decision, staff at National Museums Scotland will begin planning the complex task of safely removing the 11-metre pole from its display location and preparing it for transport to British Columbia.