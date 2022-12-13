xDesign looks to continue record growth in 2023 with senior Scottish hire

EDINBURGH-based digital development partner xDesign has today bolstered its Business Development team.

The business has appointed Jamie MacLaren as the new Head of Business Development for Scotland.

Jamie will aim to support the company’s regional growth strategy whilst expanding its client base in Scotland.

xDesign recruit Jamie MacLaren as head of business development. Credits: Image supplied with release.

This new appointment comes as xDesign looks to continue its record growth into 2023.

According to its ambitious growth plans, it hopes to expand its workforce to 550 people and reach a revenue run rate in excess of £40m by mid-2023.

Last week, the company launched its new permanent office in Leeds with plans to expand further afield in 2023.

Talking about his appointment, Jamie, said: “I’ve arrived at xDesign at a truly pivotal moment in its growth journey.

“Having worked in the tech sector for well over twenty years now, I’ve built up a tremendous bank of knowledge, contacts and approaches which I think can be leveraged to take the company to the next level in the near future.

“Not only does it have a solid reputation for delivering high-quality digital products and services for its clients, its resolute focus on people was a particularly appealing factor in my decision to join.

“With a vibrant culture, clear purpose and ambitious growth plan in place, I’m really excited to be part of the journey and to see what 2023 brings.”

xDesign’s Founder and CEO, Euan Andrews, said: “Having worked for some major B2B tech consultancies we felt the breadth and depth of Jamie’s experience and knowledge could give xDesign an edge in what is a highly competitive space right now.

“At a time when we’re looking to keep up the growth momentum we’ve enjoyed throughout 2022, we know Jamie is the person for the job – particularly when it comes to spotting lucrative market opportunities; forging new client partnerships, and keeping xDesign’s profile front of mind across the Scottish and UK sector.

“On top of all of this, he’s also a big believer in our culture which is a powerful driving force within the business.

“Like the rest of xDesign, he believes that the combination of great people and great tech can go a long way in improving the lives of end users.”