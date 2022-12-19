The award-winning homebuilder Cala Homes (West) has made a landmark move of its own, relocating from its Falkirk HQ to Glasgow.

The business has taken up residence in the renowned McLellan Works building on Sauchiehall Street.

This move reaffirms Cala’s commitment to the city by bringing its operations and office team, made up of around 80 skilled roles – closer to its core Glasgow and West of Scotland market.

The team of directors from Cala Homes (West) take residence at the new West of Scotland HQ on Sauchiehall Street.

This significant strategic relocation reflects a shift in the homebuilder’s vision for the West of Scotland region and bolsters its commitment to Glasgow, and its surrounding suburbs.

The investment in the city creates a real opportunity to strengthen its focus as a business, not only within Cala’s current portfolio with its flagship developments such as Jordanhill Park in the West End and Prince’s Quay in Media City, but into the future, as its land team actively seeks more land acquisitions in the city and beyond.

The new 5,700 sq. ft home on Sauchiehall Street provides greater flexibility for the team, facilitating a blend of home and office working, whilst fostering an office environment that encourages even more collaborative working and sustainable travel to work.

The new state-of-the-art space has been kitted out with features including ‘living walls’, collaborative meeting spaces, hot desks, library desks and ultra-modern kitchen facilities, all maximising natural light making it an attractive place for team work to be creative.

The move was led by newly appointed Managing Director for the West of Scotland, Gordon Craig, who is passionate about reaffirming Cala’s commitment to the Glasgow area.

Cala inside their new offices at the McLellan works building on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street

He said: “The move to our new home at the McLellan Works building in Glasgow is something we’ve been working towards for some time, so it is great to finally be here and play a role in the regeneration of this part of the city.

“The buzz about Glasgow is undeniable and the opportunity to get out and meet partners and colleagues here in the city is fantastic, offering the perfect backdrop to really develop our business in the strategic and sustainable way we envision.

“This move creates a real opportunity to strengthen our focus as a West of Scotland business, re-imagine the purpose and culture of our office, and adapt to new ways of working.”

Councillor Angus Millar, Convener for City Centre Recovery at Glasgow City Council, said: “We welcome the move of Cala Homes (West) to McLellan Works, something which is a very positive development for Glasgow city centre, and which I am sure will be a successful move for the company.

“The continued success of McLellan Works in attracting businesses shows both the value of the investment made in this part of Sauchiehall Street and reflects the confidence that investors have in the wider city centre.”

Cala has been heavily involved in developments across Glasgow for a number of years, with its flagship development Jordanhill Park now four years into its masterplan.

The region currently has 12 live developments and future sites that will provide 425 new homes per year by 2025.

The central location of McLellan Works brings the team closer to the business’ numerous developments across west and central Scotland, including the aforementioned Jordanhill Park as well as Prince’s Quay in Glasgow, Gilchrist Gardens in Renfrewshire, Balgray Gardens in Newton Mearns and Sequoia Meadows in Jackton.

