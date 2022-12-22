Scots dog waste eco-startup scoops funding for growth

A SCOTS sustainable dog waste bag company is preparing for global growth after securing financial support for its expansion.

Edinburgh-based Project Harmless was set up during the Covid-19 pandemic by George Greer who came up with the idea after noticing high concentrations of plastic waste on the shores of Loch Long, Argyll and Bute, whilst on a walk.

Creating his own eco-friendly alternative, a surge in demand for his products has now come from as far afield as Belhium and the USA.

As such, Project Harmless has now secured funding through Start Up Loan’s delivery partner Virgin StartUp to expand its product line.

George Greer came up with the idea after seeing plastic waste on the shores of Loch Long whilst walking his dog Noah.

After finding that most “biodegradable” and “compostable” bags don’t actually break down for a long time in open environment or landfill, George decided to create Project Harmless.

George repurposed a water-reactive, non-toxic and microplastics free material – the type used to coat medical pills – to develop a new class of dog waste bags.

Project Harmless’ waste bags dissolve in the open environment, particularly in rivers and oceans, posing no threat to marine life and wildlife.

Speaking today, George Greer said: “Despite the cost of living crisis, our customer base continues to grow.

“In 2022, nearly 10 billion dog waste bags will be used in the UK alone but unlike other products on the market, Project Harmless provides environmentally conscious pet owners with a planet-friendly way to dispose of waste.

“As much as 10% of general waste plastic sadly ends up in our rivers and oceans worldwide, so that could amount to 1 billion used dog waste bags entering our waters by the end of the year, causing potential harm.

“The Start Up Loans programme has been really useful in helping to cover manufacturing costs and build up our inventory, particularly as we plan to expand into the EU next year.”

The British Business Bank’s programme has already delivered more than 6,300 loans worth more than £55m to new business owners in Scotland since 2012, including more than 770 loans for entrepreneurs in the Scottish capital.

Virgin StartUp offers a 12 month programme of support for every business that receives a loan.

Barry McCulloch, senior manager, UK Network, Scotland at the British Business Bank, said: “The Start Up Loans programme was designed to support entrepreneurs like George with access to funding through alternative avenues.

“Our mission is to drive sustainable growth and prosperity across the UK, and to enable the transition to a net zero economy, by improving access to finance for smaller businesses such as Project Harmless.”

Andy Fishburn, Managing Director at Virgin StartUp, added: “Project Harmless is a purpose-driven business that brings a genuinely innovative solution to a growing environmental issue.

“We were immediately drawn to George’s business plan and we are really pleased that he has chosen Virgin StartUp to be part of his start-up journey.

“We are looking forward to supporting George with his plans to scale Project Harmless in 2023 and we have no doubt that it is a business that is going to become a recognised brand name in the pet industry.”