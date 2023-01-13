Windy Standard repowering plans submitted to Scottish Government

Leading independent renewable developer, Fred. Olsen Renewables has applied to the Scottish Government for permission to repower Windy Standard Wind Farm in Dumfries and Galloway. If approved, the plans will bring forward innovative partnerships which will create jobs in Dumfries and Galloway, make a substantial contribution towards net zero targets and help to support a circular economy.

Fred. Olsen Renewables is proposing to repower the earliest phase of Windy Standard Wind Farm, located 8km Northeast of Carsphairn and 10km south of New Cumnock. The plans would see the removal of 36 turbines and eight wind turbines up to 200m to tip erected in their place. The company has been working closely with the local community to develop its proposals since early 2021 and the feedback gathered has helped to shape the final plans and the associated local partnerships.

L-R Steven Lindsay (reblade); Kirsty Leiper (FOR); Miles McConville (FOR); Fiona Lindsay (Reblade). (C) Fred Olsen Renewables at GTR Contracts Ltd,

Windy Standard Wind Farm was one of the first to be built in Scotland in the 1990s. Fred. Olsen Renewables is committed to continuing this innovative legacy by ensuring that the project remains focused on delivering economic and social benefit in Dumfries and Galloway, in addition to addressing the industry-wide issue of wind turbine blade recycling.

In addition to providing a community benefit fund of over £7m to the local area, the company has established a number of innovative partnerships to maximise the benefits that the project can deliver locally. These will be delivered alongside the provision of over £7m in a community benefit fund.

This includes a partnership with ReBlade to explore opportunities to create items for use in the local area from the blades, such as playparks, bus shelters and bike racks. The initiative embraces the circular economy, ensuring that the renewables sector is as green as it can be, whilst supporting jobs in the region and Scotland-wide.

In addition, the project has committed to providing decommissioned components to Dumfries and Galloway College – helping students to get ‘hands on’ with turbine parts prior to entering the workplace. This commitment builds upon the existing funding that it provides to Dumfries and Galloway College to support the training of wind turbine technicians.

Julie Aitken, Senior Project Manager at Fred. Olsen Renewables said:

“Windy Standard Wind Farm has been operating for over 25 years and was one of the first wind farms to be built in Scotland. It will also be one of the first to be repowered. We want our repowering proposals to celebrate this legacy, and this includes making sure that our plans lead the way in identifying solutions for the recycling and repurposing of turbine blade materials.

“Our submission to the Scottish Government reflects the extensive stakeholder engagement that we have undertaken. We are pleased by the response our plans have received and we are confident that they can lead the way when it comes to reusing turbine blades in the future – as well as supporting the local economy and playing an important role in Scotland’s net zero transition.”

Local residents are encouraged to view the application documents on the Windy Standard Wind Farm website and have their say on the plans. They can also get in touch with the team to have their questions answered by emailing [email protected]