A DASHCAM has captured the bizarre moment a BMW driver casually drives directly into oncoming traffic down a one way junction.

Matthew Lynn captured the crazy footage last Thursday in Antrim, County Antrim, whilst on his way to a petrol station.

In the footage, 18-year-old Matthew pulls up behind a white van at a set of lights, alongside a lane to his left which indicates it is a ‘left turn only’ lane.

However, much to Matthew’s surprise, a black BMW 3 Series emerges round the corner of the lane coming from the other direction, seemingly nonchalantly heading into the oncoming flow of busy traffic.

Matthew then watched on in disbelief as the BMW then proceeded to cut across the two lanes of traffic to get onto the right side of the road.

Matthew shared the footage to social media last week writing: “Not exactly sure what to say for this, so I’ll just leave it here for you.”

His video received dozens of likes and comments from bemused viewers, who were quick to share their opinions on the dangerous driving.

Bernadette Brown said: “Clearly going down the wrong lane.”

Keith Palmer added: “It seems to me that he or she is one of those ‘can’t be bothered’ drivers, no less.”

Jeff Kane joked: “BMW driver, it’s not a problem as they are exempt from the normal Highway Code as none of them can read.”

The BMW came off the junction and began driving towards oncoming traffic. Credit: Matthew Lynn

George Pearson quipped: “BMW. Probably allowed.”

Babar Tanwir simply said: “Report to the police please.”

Speaking today, Matthew said: “It was an interesting sight to say the least, I had just pulled up to the lights at Stiles Way at about 10am.

“The driver passed me and then crossed over behind me to get onto the right side of the road causing traffic in both directions to stop.

“It looked to me that they knew exactly what they were doing, it didn’t seem as though it was an accident.

“Ironically, I had just passed an unmarked police car going in the opposite direction but I was just left thinking ‘what the hell have I just seen?’

“It’s just a bit of a mystery as they were bound to have seen the oncoming traffic.”

The penalty for careless driving in the United Kingdom if found guilty is a maximum fine of £2,500 and three penalty points.