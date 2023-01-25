New Edinburgh Castle whisky launches with “reimagined” recipe

HISTORIC Environment Scotland (HES) has revealed what it calls a “refreshed” Scotch whisky in tribute to Edinburgh Castle.

In homage to the legendary capital landmark, the recipe, design and bottle shape of the whisky have all been reimagined in an attempt to introduce a modern edge to the booze.

Paying homage to the eponymous icon behind the single malt, the simplified label features a sketch of Edinburgh Castle.

With the updated whisky launching off the back of Burns Night celebrations, HES views this as the perfect opportunity for people to try the Edinburgh Castle 10-Year-Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

The redesigned bottle features a sketch of Edinburgh Castle.

Natasha Troitino, head of retail at Historic Environment Scotland, described the new recipe, saying: “On the nose, there are a myriad of shortbread biscuit notes with a hint of vanilla essence and honey.

“To taste, there are an abundance of earthy sherry flavours, orange peel with a vanilla, shortbread note, with just a hint of earthiness at the end from time spent in ex-sherry casks.”

In celebration of the launch, HES has also partnered with Scots mixologist Sean Cavanagh to create a signature serve using the Edinburgh Castle 10-Year-Old whisky.

Extending the range, the single malt – distilled and bottled in Scotland and exclusively sold at Edinburgh Castle shops and the Stòr online shop – is now also available in three sizes: 5cl (£7.50), 20cl (£24) and 70cl (£56).

Natasha added: “We’re excited to launch our refreshed product which has completely transformed the look, feel and taste of our whisky, bringing it into 2023 while reflecting the history and heritage of its Scottish roots.

“We hope this brand refresh will both remind connoisseurs of the quality of our Scotch and intrigue those new to the category as we invite them to give it a try.”