Glencairn Crystal confirms further three year deal for Scots writing awards

SCOTS family business Glencairn Crystal has announced a further three years of sponsorship for a Scots crime writing award ceremony.

Glencairn Crystal has announced that it will continue its sponsorship of the McIlvanney Prize for the Scottish Crime Book of the Year and the Bloody Scotland Debut Crime Novel of the Year with its Glencairn Glass.

Glencairn Crystal had produced the trophy for the winner of The McIlvanney Prize over many years and in 2020 it was a natural progression for the company to come on board with its iconic Glencairn Glass as an official sponsor of both the prizes.

The new three-year deal agreed will secure the company’s commitment and sponsorship until the end of 2025.

Glencairn Crystal has produced the trophy for the winner of The McIlvanney Prize over several years.

Both of the prestigious literary prizes are awarded as part of the annual Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival which takes place each September in Stirling.

This year it will take place from the 15th to the 17th of September.

The festival has brought hundreds of new and established crime writers to the stage with events covering criminal topics such as fictional forensics, police procedurals, psychological thrillers and serial killers, along with enthusiastic festival attendees since 2012.

The McIlvanney Prize, in memory of Scots crime author William McIlvanney, is Bloody Scotland’s annual prize awarded to the best Scottish crime book of the year.

Last year it received over 80 entries and was won by Alan Parks with May God Forgive.

In 2019 Bloody Scotland also introduced a new prize to recognise new talent emerging within crime writing – the Bloody Scotland Scottish Crime Debut of the Year – and in 2022 it was awarded to Tariq Ashkanani with Welcome to Cooper.

Kirsty Nicholson, Glencairn’s Design and Marketing Manager, said: “We are delighted to extend our sponsorship of such prestigious writing prizes.

“We look forward to working with Bloody Scotland in celebrating great crime novels.”

Bob McDevitt, Director of The Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival said: “We are so pleased that The Glencairn Glass has extended its sponsorship of our prizes, helping us to celebrate new and established voices in Scottish crime writing.”

Both the McIlvanney Prize for the Scottish Crime Book of the Year and the Bloody Scotland Debut Crime Novel of the Year will be awarded on 15th September at the Bloody Scotland Festival.

The McIlvanney Prize includes a £1,000 prize, a giant Glencairn Glass trophy and nationwide promotion in Waterstones.

The Bloody Scotland Debut Prize winner will receive £500 and a Glencairn Star trophy.

In 2021, as well as sponsoring the Bloody Scotland literary prizes, The Glencairn Glass also launched its first ever crime short story competition – attracting entries from both novice and experienced crime writers around the world.

The competition was launched again for the second time last year and the winners will be announced in March 2023.