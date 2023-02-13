6 Tips to Have a Wonderful Vacation in Scotland

Is the UK at the top of your list for your next vacation destination? Out of all the wonderful places to visit, Scotland is one of the best. If you’ve never been to Scotland, here are some tips to make your vacation amazing.

1. Cover your legal bases if you’ll be driving

If there’s any chance you’ll be driving on vacation, be sure to make it legal. For instance, if you plan on borrowing a friend’s car or driving over in your own car, you’ll need temporary car insurance for non-UK residents. This type of policy will cover you for anywhere between 1-72 days, and is a legal requirement. If you choose to rent a car, you’ll be offered an insurance policy with your rental. If you don’t have your own coverage, you’ll have to take theirs.

Most importantly, make sure you can legally drive in Scotland. There are some exceptions, but generally speaking, if your existing driver’s license is valid, it’s legal for you to drive.

However, be cautious if you’re licensed in the European Union because you will only be able to drive the type of car listed on your license. For example, if you’re from France and you’re licensed to drive an automatic, you’ll need to make sure you only drive an automatic during your trip.

If you’re young, you’ll have extra rental car fees

To drive a rental car in Scotland, you’ll need to have held a valid driver’s license in your home country for at least four years unless you’re over the age of 23. In this case, the required time is just one year.

However, if you’re 23 or 24 years old, you’ll be required to pay an additional £25 per day for being considered a “young driver.”

2. Prepare to pay for parking

If you’re not prepared, it will be a shock when you learn that most parking is metered and requires either coins or the RingGo app to pay. This even applies to hotels. If you’re staying in Glasgow or Edinburgh, for example, most hotels don’t provide overnight parking. You’ll need to find parking downtown. Using the RingGo app will allow you to add more money to the meter without physically going to your car, so if your time is about to expire or you decide to extend your stay, you won’t be inconvenienced.

3. Try to blend in

If you’ve ever lived in a tourist town, you know how weird it is watching people gather in groups, buy cheap trinkets, and wear ridiculous-looking outfits purchased at a local souvenir shop. When you visit Scotland, don’t fall into that trap. Try to blend in as much as possible.

If you’re going to attempt to wear traditional clothing, like a kilt, make sure you wear it correctly and avoid the outrageous outfits made just for tourists. That is, unless you like the attention and don’t mind being stared at by the locals.

4. Leave room in your suitcase for souvenirs

When you visit Scotland, you’ll want to take home plenty of souvenirs, so leave room in your suitcase. It’s easier to pack items in your existing luggage than to buy an extra bag just to take home the cool stuff you find.

Since some souvenirs will be made of glass, packing them in a hard-sided suitcase is ideal. Make sure you bring at least one hard piece of luggage just for the occasion.

5. Respect the whisky

If you’re used to ordering shots of whisky and downing them fast, don’t do that in Scotland. When you order whisky, you want to ask for a dram, not a shot. In Scotland, whisky is savored and appreciated rather than quickly slammed down.

When you visit pubs, ask the bartender what they recommend and take an active interest in their suggestions. Ask questions to learn more about where each type of whisky comes from and how it’s made. The locals might know you’re a tourist, but they’ll appreciate you taking the time to learn about and appreciate the history of whisky production.

6. Try local foods

Scottish food can be a little different from what you’re used to eating, but it’s also delicious. Be prepared for food heavy on the carbs and meat, like stews and soups. Most visitors find pub food to be especially good, so don’t hesitate to grab a beer and a bite to eat. You can also find international restaurants if you’re in the mood for Indian or Argentine food.

Enjoy yourself and explore

Above all, the best piece of advice for traveling to Scotland is to enjoy your vacation and go exploring. Scotland has some of the most amazing historical sites, like Edinburgh Castle, Rosslyn Chapel, and Stirling Castle. Don’t miss your chance to see these places in person!