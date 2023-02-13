What Rugby Union’s New Tackling Laws could Mean for the Sport

It was recently announced that from July 2023 there will be new rulings coming into the sport of rugby union – rulings that could have huge ramifications for the game.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has said that players will now only be able to tackle one another from the waist down, a move it believes will then be an effective means of reducing the likelihood competitors will suffer from head injuries, in particular concussions. It’s no secret that this has also come at a time when such injuries are a hot topic in the sport, but following the announcement there has been both positive and negative reactions.

The new rules

As aforementioned, the new rules will determine that a player cannot tackle a ball carrier above the waist; instead it must now be below. This changes from the current rulings that state tackles can be made up to shoulder height on a ball carrier.

The simple idea behind this according to the RFU is that if the tackles aren’t in as close a proximity to players’ heads it will help to reduce the risk of injuries like concussions for both tacklers and ball carriers. Moreover, the RFU believes it will also reduce the number of ‘late’ tackles being committed.

This will only apply to National One and below in the men’s game and Championship One and below in the women’s.

The responses we’ve seen

Rule changes aren’t uncommon in the sport, but this is one of the most significant in recent years, and so far the reaction has been somewhat divided.

While there has of course been praise that it could help make the game safer, other benefits that have been suggested include how the ruling could also make the game more creative and will give players more space and movement.

Critics of the move have suggested that this will make the game too difficult to play and will lead to more unwitting disciplinary issues. Others have also been sceptical of the potential impacts on the ruling, comparing it to recent ‘red-card protocols’ that were introduced that supposedly haven’t so far reduced the game’s concussion rates.

What might future hold?

While these rules won’t be enforced in the top levels of the sport, it’s expected their use in the lower leagues and rugby union tournaments will be on a trial basis of sorts. So if successful it may be rolled out across all levels of rugby union.

That said, the RFU will also have to review this and listen to feedback from those involved in the sport to see if it is indeed having the impacts it desires. The hope of course is that it will be an overall positive change for both the safety of players and in terms of fan interaction and enjoyment.