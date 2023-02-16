DESTINATION Sport Travel has today announced it has been appointed as Official Business Travel Supplier to Southampton Football Club.

With a portfolio of clients including numerous Premier League clubs, Destination Sport Travel is a leading travel solution for elite sports clubs and governing bodies.

Destination Sport Travel’s business travel service has been designed to meet the requirements of sporting organisations, from individual movements for players and their families, through to the wider club including football departments, administrative staff, and directors.

Andrew Boyle (Head of Business Development, Destination Sport Group), Lisa Wilshaw (Head of Business Travel, Destination Sport Travel) and Michael Hopkins (Head of Business Development, Southampton Football Club)

Southampton FC’s Director of Regional Business & Football Partnerships, Mark Abrahams, said: “Destination Sport Travel is a proven and established leader in business travel.

“Their experience in providing travel solutions for various Premier League clubs means they already have a strong understanding of the footballing world and our needs as a club, and we’re excited to work with them.”

Destination Sport Travel Managing Director, Rob Slawson, added: “We’re delighted to announce Southampton FC as our latest partner.

“Travel plays an important role within modern day sport and we’re acutely aware that the requirements of professional football teams can differ greatly from other businesses.

“That’s where our best-in-market business travel team step in, providing a discreet, dedicated support 24/7.

“The relationship is already underway, and we look forward to building on the partnership in years to come.”

Both parties would also like to thank Future Sport Marketing for their assistance in delivering this partnership.