Fife schools get ready to race to zero

The Culture of Enterprise programme, part of Fife Council’s Economic Development team, are preparing to launch a new, exciting, augmented reality gaming app called Race to Zero.

The visits will cover all 18 of the secondary schools in Fife and will begin next week showcasing the app and encouraging pupils to download it.

Developed and funded through a collaboration between Economic Development, Employability, and European partners, as part of an Interreg Right Project pilot, Race to Zero is a “Monopoly” style investment and enterprise game set in 2010.

Race to Zero hopes to be downloaded in all of Fife’s secondary schools to encourage pupils to aim for net zero by 2040.

Pupils are tasked with switching the power sources in their home towns from fossil fuels to 100% renewable energy – with the ambition of reaching a net zero economy by 2040.

The game is designed to build an environmentally sustainable mindset for business, whilst fully aligning to the curriculum with its emphasis on enterprise and STEM subjects.

The game includes its own version of “Chance” cards which can radically alter the game’s outcomes.

These contain real information from Fife’s own renewables community strengthening awareness of the local economy.

Set to become a new easy to access enterprise source for schools, Race to Zero is an engaging way to promote entrepreneurial skills amongst young people.

Alison Sinclair from Fife Council Culture of Enterprise said: “We are delighted to be taking Race to Zero out on the road directly to our High School students.”

“We have already had some excellent feedback on the game having introduced it at a recent Career Pathway event at Glenrothes High School.

“Our aim was to develop an interactive, engaging game to develop young people’s awareness of climate change.

“Race to Zero gives pupils the chance to learn about different sources of renewable energy whilst competing with their peers to be the first to reach a carbon neutral economy.”

“Our special roadshows are taking place at lunchtimes, and the game will feature at additional Pathway Career Events, so there is an opportunity for everyone to get involved.”

“It’s really important to ensure that all Fife High Schools are promoting and building knowledge in sustainability.

“We want to equip our pupils with the right skills for the future regarding the green and blue economies where many of them may well end up employed in the coming years.

“Race to Zero is a way of helping us engage pupils and achieve this objective.

“I congratulate Economic Development and Employability in bringing this innovative app to successful fruition, and am confident that it will be very well received at the forthcoming Roadshows.”