Dutch Energy services specialist invests £1 million in UK premises

ENERGY services specialist, Well Services Group (WSG), based in the Netherlands has made a £1 million investment in new premises across the UK.

The company has gained it’s reputation for their products and technical expertise from clients in the petrochemical, refining, pharmaceutical, alternative, power and energy services sectors in the north of England.

The company’s Joint Integrity division is based in Cramlington, Northumberland, and provides controlled bolting, flange management, process and pipeline services and valve refurbishment and supply, to industrial clients engaged in construction, plant shutdowns and turnarounds.

The new WSG facility in Cramlington, Northumberland. Image supplied with release with SurePR.

Double the size of WSG’s previous Northumberland base, the new 1,100 sq m facility includes offices, workshop space, storage and test bay provision, and class rooms for training purposes.

The workshop has a hydraulic torque and tension equipment test bay and a secure 250 sq m yard has the potential to house a chemical/gaseous storage facility, which will benefit locally based WSG clients and can comfortably accommodate more than 40 staff.

Gary Todd, WSG’s European Business Manager for Joint Integrity, said: “We’ve made a substantial investment in this larger facility as a direct response to increased client demand for our various services and to be able to be more responsive and flexible in meeting client’s requirements.

“The location is ideal for serving our client base in the north east of England but also for supporting colleagues and WSG’s other service lines engaged in large-scale projects across Scotland, Yorkshire, Humberside and into the Midlands.”

The facility has the capacity to add to the existing 16 strong Cramlington team – not including field staff – and there are plans to grow the headcount by up to 25 engineers for major projects.

Gary Todd added: “We hope to develop the team with a number of key appointments in the next 12 months, and this investment underlines our commitment to the north east and mirrors the confidence we have that we can treble revenues and continue growing our client base over the next few years.”

WSG’s UK headquarters is in Normanton near Leeds, while it operates from other bases in Great Yarmouth, Middlesbrough and Immingham.

The company’s global HQ is in Emmen, the Netherlands, and it also has a presence Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

WSG is the largest independent provider of process, pipeline and industrial services to the UK and European refinery and LNG terminal sectors and the 1000-strong business also provides commissioning, valve services, specialist NDT, inspection, and well intervention services.