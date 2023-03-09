PAT Testing in London.

PAT testing is an important and legal requirement for many industries; it is a process of testing and maintaining ensure the safety of your portable electrical equipment. So if PAT testing is necessary for your rented property or site work, then read through this PAT test guide.

What is PAT testing?

PAT testing thoroughly examines an appliance that connects to a mains electrical supply, i.e., refrigerators, electric cookers, TVs, drills, hair dryers, literally anything that plugs into a socket!

The reason for PAT testing is to ensure the safety and integrity of a portable appliance and prevent any electrical mishaps. A PAT test inspects:

Earth continuity

Lead polarity and

Insulation resistance

Some appliances only require a reduced Portable Appliance Test, namely a PAT insulation test. Appliances after testing will be labelled either ‘passed’ or ‘failed’ to monitor and track results! PAT testing is extremely important when working on site due to the rough handling a power tool can be subject to.

PAT testing is a must to guarantee the safety of all portable appliances in your home or workplace.

Purpose of PAT testing

It’s all about safety!

Portable Appliance Testing is vital to keeping electrical items in good working order and to protecting everyone. By taking preventive measures and performing regular PAT testing, you are able to reduce the risk of electric shock, electrocution, fire or loss of assets. Not only do you need to carry out a visual inspection to locate physical defects, but you also need to ensure that erroneous wiring and incorrect levels of insulation resistance are identified and corrected.

PAT tests can help save lives. Also, this will save time as extra maintenance and repair costs can be avoided. Without it, insurance claims can be denied in the event of an accident. A landlord or site management team can be held legally liable for compensation or damages should an accident be proved to be due to an act of negligence.

PAT testing for homeowners.

As a resident of London, our team of engineers can visit your London property. There is no better way to be safe than to consistently have your portable electrical appliances tested every two to four years. The risk that faulty equipment might go unnoticed and work improperly or even lead to fire increases with age.

By having them tested, homeowners can make sure their appliances are in working order and need not worry about future malfunctioning or any potential catastrophes caused by outdated electricals.

PAT testing is a landlord’s legal responsibility!

Every two to four years, or whenever an occupancy changes, whichever happens first. Landlords should consider a PAT test on all provided appliances in a rented property to guarantee tenants’ safety.

For a landlord to be proactive and have regular inspections is one way to stay updated on safety and show a duty of care towards tenants. All these test work towards a safe environment for everyone.

Several types of appliances should be PAT tested or, at the very least, inspected visually:

Fixed appliances

Stationary appliances

IT appliances

Moveable appliances

Printers

Cables and chargers

Handheld appliances, e.g., hair dryers, curling tongs etc. (if provided by the landlord).

PAT Testing Regulations in London!

While PAT testing is not mandated annually, it is crucial to ensure the safety and well-being of tenants. It’s your responsibility as a landlord to show due diligence by adhering to all safety procedures.

Ignore the regulations at your peril!

For those landlords with a House of Multi Occupancy, the legal obligation for PAT testing is every two years. If a tenant is injured from an electrical appliance, the insurance company will require proof of maintenance and may reject any claim without a valid PAT test certificate. Additionally, conducting regular PAT tests as part of the 1989 Health and Safety Act allows landlords to demonstrate their duty of care towards tenants.

What electrical class does a PAT test cover?

Electrical appliances are often classified as Class 1, Class 2, or Class 3, with Class 1 being the most dangerous and Class 3 being the least hazardous.

The class of an appliance defines whether and to what extent it must be PAT tested. PAT testing is required for all Class 1 appliances, PAT insulation testing is required for Class 2 appliances, and PAT testing is not required for Class 3 appliances.

Class 1 Appliances

This class of electrical equipment has relatively basic insulation and is protected by the earth.

Class 2 Appliances

Due to the increased insulation, this kind of electrical equipment does not rely on the earth for protection, resulting in greater safety.

Class 3 Appliance

Low voltage class 3 appliances are the safest type of electrical appliance. Their charging leads may require PAT testing.

Advantages of PAT Testing

There are several advantages to performing PAT Testing, particularly in a commercial or industrial setting in London. It must be guaranteed that all electrical appliances are safe to use without the danger of injury.

The inspection ensures that your electrical equipment operates properly and safely, lowering the chance of an electrical fire. An insurance company expect landlords and site management to have all appliances perform the PAT inspection in line with industry timeframes.

An insurance claim might be declined without a valid PAT test certificate as your insurance company expects you (landlord/site management) to follow industry legal requirements.

If your property is in London, carrying out regular PAT inspection (Portable Appliance Testing) is not only a prudent move, but it may also be legally required. Fortunately, the inspection process is relatively straightforward and involves a visual inspection of equipment and basic electrical testing. If your electric equipment is checked thoroughly on a regular basis, then any faulty parts can be identified and replaced before they cause more severe damage. Proactive maintenance like this can dramatically extend the operational life of equipment, from extension cables to fuses, compared to leaving the equipment unattended or servicing it periodically.

Concerning PAT testing in London, serviceteam guarantees you will receive only the highest quality of service. We understand the importance of upholding professional work standards. Therefore, when booking online, we offer a fixed price starting from £95 + VAT for up to 20 appliances per property in London. Plus, if you need to test more appliances, each one only has an additional £6 + VAT.

Book your residential or on-site PAT test now with serviceteam in London!

PAT testing isn’t the only essential electrical inspection serviceteam offers; Electrical Installation Condition Reports (EICRs) are also necessary to determine how safe a property’s wiring circuitry is. Contact our helpdesk for more information.