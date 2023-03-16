Scots food & drink sector given boost to Net Zero target with research

SCOTLAND’S food and drink sector has been given a boost towards becoming net zero by 2045 after a series of ground-breaking research has been commissioned.

The wide-ranging data-gathering exercise has been specifically designed to uncover information that will help lower carbon emissions as quickly as possible.

Scotland Food & Drink Partnership’s Net Zero Commitment Programme is behind the extensive strategic environmental study.

Iain Clunie Programme Director. Image supplied with release by 3X1.

It is estimated the sector is responsible for more than 20% of all of Scotland’s carbon emissions.

Iain Clunie, Director of the Net Zero Commitment Programme said: “There is no doubt that the size of the challenge facing us is enormous.

“2045 might seem like a date far in the distance, but the sector needs to move forward and faster if it is going to make the kind of progress needed.

“Our research strategy is one that will allow us to make the biggest impact as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“The data from the investigations, which we hope to have early summer, will also be able to be used right across the sector.”

The research includes the creation of an emissions map, detailing where the sector’s carbon footprint is greatest, enabling the industry to make decisions on where to focus for the biggest reduction in emissions.

This sits alongside two more targeted pieces of collaborative research supported by the Net Zero Commitment Programme:

Going with the Grain, a project looking at smarter fertiliser for use in malting barley, backed by the National Farmers Union Scotland, Scottish Quality Cereals, and the Scotch Whisky Association

And a project led by Opportunity North East mapping refrigeration equipment and its efficiency across seafood, dairy, meat, and soft fruit processing in the North East

Iain Clunie added: “There’s no doubt there are some great examples of the progress being made, but the sector simply isn’t far enough down the line.

“It’s a hugely complex problem to solve, with just about every business or producer at different stages on their journey to Net Zero and no silver bullet to fire.”

Access to market is expected to become the biggest motivator for rapid change, with retailers and customers demanding more sustainable produce.

Iain added: “Most attitude surveys in this space will tell you consumers believe it is the responsibility of industry to sort out the problem.

“However, they still have a massive role to play. If consumers and retailers put greater emphasis on more sustainable produce, the pace of change will increase.

“Both will also need to recognise there is a premium to be paid when removing carbon from the production process.

“There are grounds for optimism and our research is a confident step in the right direction.

“We have plenty of willing partners who have the desire to achieve the Net Zero goal, but the sector needs to take collective urgent action.”