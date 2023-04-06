A YOUNG footie fan is attempting to break the unique world record for number of stadium seats sat in – all in aid of a £100,000 charity fundraiser.

Isaac O’Connor is attempting the challenge after setting up a GoFundMe to raise the six figure sum to buy 100 defibrillators – costing £1,000 each – for his local area in the name of The Oliver King Foundation.

The Oliver King Foundation was set up following the tragic death of 12-year-old Oliver in 2012, who passed away after suffering Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SAD) whilst he was swimming.

Fundraiser Isaac O’Connor (L) & Mark King (R) – Father of Oliver King. Credits: Gofundme.

It is believed that if a defibrillator had been in place then Oliver may have been saved.

Manchester United fan Isaac previously raised £12,000 for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital when he was seven-years-old, walking 24 miles from his home in Eccleston Park, Merseyside to Old Trafford stadium.

A few months after this, the young fan completed another walk that started from The Theatre of Dreams and ended at Liverpool stadium Anfield – joined on his journey by United legend Bryan Robson.

Following now-United star Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch during the 2020 European Championships, Isaac then turned his attention to The Oliver King Foundation.

Isaace will be joined by friends on his challenge which will see him sit on seats inside Goodison Park – the home ground of Oliver King’s beloved Everton.

Isaac O’Connor with dad Chris O’Connor. Credits: Twitter.

Speaking today Isaac’s dad Chris O’Connor, 46, said: “We were really pleased when Everton offered us the use of Goodison Park to complete the record.

“On the weekend of the 20 May, Isaac and a group of his friends will be attempting to smash a world record by sitting in as many stadium seats as they can to raise money for The Oliver King Foundation.

“They all represent the four big clubs in the north west area – Manchester United, Manchester City, Everton and Liverpool.”

“This idea was again created by Isaac in March 2022 just after the second walk as he wanted to raise money by doing another activity.

“The Oliver King Foundation was set up following the death of Oliver at a very young age due to SAD. It is believed that if a defibrillator had been in place then he may have been saved.

“This event will be very special to the foundation and Oliver’s family as he was a big Everton fan.

“The aim is to raise over £100k to buy 100 defibrillators for the local area.

“The reason why Isaac wanted to raise money to buy defibrillators is because he saw firsthand on the TV the collapse of Christian Eriksen during the Euros.

“He was then lucky enough to meet Christian and speak to him in which he told him about our charity work.

“We chose to raise the money for The Oliver King Foundation as they are a fantastic charity who are leaders in the distribution of defibrillators and training of people on them.

“Isaac also met Mark King and again was greatly moved by his story and how his son Oliver could have been saved if a defibrillator had been available at the time.

“We would like local businesses to get behind this initiative and all fans attending local north west games to donate just a pound to the appeal.

“Upon reaching out to all local clubs we have had some fantastic messages of support and willingness to be part of this fundraising effort.”

Currently, Isaac has raised £220 of his £100,000 target.

If you would like to donate to Isaac’s fundraiser, please visit: https://gofund.me/45d655c7