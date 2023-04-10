PROFESSOR Green shared the heartwarming video of his impromptu rescue mission staged for a litter of abandoned kittens he found in a cemetery.

The chart topper from Clapton, East London was out and about yesterday when he came across a small meowing kitten by a cemetery fence.

Approaching the railings of the cemetery, he realised that there were more kittens hiding in the bushes, leaving him heartbroken and opting for a one-man rescue effort.

The 39-year-old shared a video with fans online before updating them that he had in fact managed to take the kittens to safety.

The clip begins with Professor Green gently stroking the head of one kitten, saying: “Some scumbag has dumped these kittens.”

The Read All About It singer pans the camera between a black and white kitten and an all black kitten as they whine for his attention.

The rapper says: “So I think it’s time for a rescue job.”

Green, real name Stephen Paul Manderson, then flips the camera to himself before asking his followers who could be so heartless as to dump the innocent kittens.

He says: “Seriously man who does, who does this, look at this little guy.”

The London native then crouches down to play with the kittens who sit on a railing of a cemetery somewhere in London.

Green, dressed in a green hoodie and mustard yellow beanie, then contemplates why someone would leave the kittens to face the forces of nature.

He continues: “Just dumped to be left here to fend for themselves, dogs walk through the cemetery and foxes.”

Professor Green was shocked to find a kindle of kittens. Credit: TikTok/ProfessorGreen

The dad-of-one flips his camera back onto the little black kitten hiding behind the rusty fence and asks a question.

He ponders: “So man, are we gonna rescue the kitties?”

As he is talking to the camera, the cheeky black and white kitten feels boisterous and comes out of the fence and leans precariously close to the edge of the wall.

Professor Green is having none of it and gently strokes the head of the kitten saying: “No, no, you get back in for a minute until the car gets here.”

He shared the video online yesterday simply writing: “Cats of TikTok. Kitten. Professor Green.”

The video has received over 277,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments from fans who were quick to praise the kindhearted rapper for his efforts to help the innocent animals.

Holly Ann Cooper said: “Professor Green rescuing kittens is just the type of thing I needed to see today.”

Felix Nurse said: “Pro Green on the rescue mission. One of them looks identical to my cat.”

Jules J said: “Bless you, poor little kittens.”

Matt Mason said: “Big respect, you legend.”

Professor Green has detailed his difficulties with seizures over the last few years including one which fractured his neck before leaving home for a 2019 UK tour which was subsequently cancelled.

The singer also confessed that his family nearly lost him after he fell face down onto steel and concrete in April last year while at home on his own during a terrifying eight minute seizure.

The musician also admits he “can’t wait to try real local food” on his trip to Scotland this month.

He plays SWG3 on April 23rd and wants Scots to tell him the best places to get coffee and kebabs saying “recommendations are welcome”.