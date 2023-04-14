A Comparison of the Kentucky Derby and Grand National.

Are you a fan of the excitement and energy of horse racing? If so, you’ve likely heard about the Kentucky Derby in America and the Grand National steeplechase in England. But how well do you know these sporting events?

Even though these two races are logistically similar, they come with varying histories, fans, stakes, and traditions. So even as you monitor the Kentucky Derby picks 2023, we employ you to join us as we compare these two legendary major horse racing events.

We’ll explore how they differ while also highlighting aspects of each race that make them world-renowned attractions year after year.

Kentucky Derby versus the Grand National Horserace

Every year in May, millions worldwide tune into their television stations to follow the Kentucky Derby for an exciting day of horse racing. Similarly, The Grand National race occurs annually at Aintree Racecourse every April and boasts its unique atmosphere with thrilling races to watch from start to finish.

Despite both events stemming from live horse racing viewing, they differ significantly, including distance raced, type of event, and weight carried by participants and betting favorites, where fans wager with the hope of a huge winning.

Racecourse Distance & Competing Horses

The Grand National and the Kentucky Derby are two of America’s most beloved horse races, but there is much more separating them than just distance. While the “Fastest Two Minutes in Sports” – as many people know it – lasts only a few short minutes, its counterpart nearly doubles that time at 2 ¾ miles long.

Not to mention that while you can find 20 horses competing at the start line of each derby run, double this amount takes on during a Grand National race. It doesn’t stop with size either; these events also differ when considering entry eligibility: seven-year-old stallions reign supreme over their three-year-old counterparts up north.

Race Track Location & History

Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool has been home to the Grand National since 1839, making it over 30 years older than the Kentucky Derby. While neither of these historic races has ever been canceled outright, 1993 saw an unprecedented void declared for the results of that year’s Grand National due to two false starts and a flurry of protests from competitors.

Luckily, one annual tradition continues strong – ladies donning headwear with their finest outfits.

Winning Stats

Horse racing is one of the oldest and most successful sports, with some amazing records that are still unbeaten. For example, in 1973, 1974, and 1977 only one horse was able to win the Grand National three times! Similarly, Secretariat has a record time for completing 1 ¼ mile course in just 1:59:40 at Kentucky Derby – an incredible feat yet unmatched today.

13 horses have achieved the remarkable feat of winning America’s Triple Crown races, culminating in Secretariat taking home a historic victory. However, 3 legendary jockeys are also part of this select group: George Stevens (Grand National), Eddie Arcaro, and Bill Hartack – each boasting an impressive 5 wins apiece!

Horse Racing Prizes

The Kentucky Derby and Grand National have high stakes, with winners taking home over a million dollars each. Last year saw record wagers placed on these races; an astonishing £300,000,000. It was wagered at the National in 2019, while people were willing to bet $ 165.5 million – up 10% from 2018 – on their chances in America’s greatest horserace at Churchill Downs.

Similarities Between Kentucky Derby and Grand National

The Grand National and Kentucky Derby are renowned worldwide as two of the biggest horse racing events, despite hailing from opposite sides of the pond. Not only do these races have similar attire for racegoers, but they share a plethora of traditions too.

On TV alone, an estimated 600 million people watch this extraordinary spectacle broadcast live yearly in over 140 countries. At the same time, around 150k avid fans visit both racetracks annually, witnessing first hand why so many folks keep coming back every year.

Final Thoughts

Horse racing is an adrenaline-filled sport, and no matter where you are in the world, the Grand National and Kentucky Derby offer a thrilling time for race lovers. The atmosphere at these events rivals any big holiday – there’s cheering when bets come through and disappointment if they don’t.

So consider marking your calendars to avoid missing this year’s thrilling events.