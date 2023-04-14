Could Liverpool Sack Jurgen Klopp?

This time one year ago, it would seem unthinkable that Klopp could be given his marching orders by the Liverpool hierarchy. And in truth, even now, during a season that Liverpool will be mostly happy (a few key victories aside) to forget, it seems like a tall order. Liverpool’s problems are not down to Klopp alone, and in fact, it’s difficult to say how much is really his responsibility. Still, Liverpool’s continued decline will prompt a few people to use a betting offer to back Klopp to be the next Premier League manager to be shown the door. After all, it has been a season in which twelve managers have already been given the boot. However, there are a few reasons why it’s unlikely that Liverpool will take this approach.

Who Could Take The Role?

The first issue is that even if Liverpool were tempted to sack Klopp, who could replace him? The person that follows Klopp into the Liverpool dugout will have exceptionally big boots to fill. And there aren’t many available managers with feet that big. Other clubs have gotten rid of their star managers before, only to find that there’s no one with the skills needed to get the club back on track. Things might not be great right now, but they could be a lot worse if they downgrade their manager.

Time to Turn It Around

This seems like uncharted territory for Klopp and Liverpool, but it’s not really. We were here two years ago, when Klopp’s men just couldn’t figure out how to win football games. We all know what happened next — the following season, they had one of their best ever seasons, which nearly resulted in the club taking home an unprecedented four trophies. It’s always darkest before the dawn, and this might just be the low moment of Klopp’s tenure before he and his players come roaring back.

History Weighs Heavy

History matters to all football clubs, but it’s especially important at Anfield. All managers have to live with the weight of the club’s exceptional history. Now, that commitment and love for the club’s best exploits may help Jurgen Klopp keep his job. Despite the quality of the current performances, Klopp remains hugely popular with the Liverpool faithful, thanks to the exciting and successful ride he’s taken them on over the past few years. So long as there’s any hope he can do it again, the fans will be on his side — and that makes the sack highly unlikely.