A HOUSE-HUNTER has been left “mortified” after spotting a property that is filled to the brim with Disney soft toys.

Lauren Amos, 31, was browsing Rightmove on Thursday amid hopes of relocating to Newcastle, Tyne and Wear when she spotted a house that looked ideal for her.

The two-bedroom house in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear is on offer for £79,995 and external images of the end-of-terrace property paint a promising picture.

Living room filled with soft toys. Credits: Bettermove.

The exterior shows a red-bricked house with a sizeable rear garden offering plenty of gardening opportunities – however normality soon breaks upon entering inside.

The property’s living room – whilst offering a large social and breathable living space – is instead home to an armchair and two whole shelves stuffed with a boatload of soft toys.

The toys – primarily consisting of a colourful variation of Disney stalwart Mickey Mouse and Stitch, from the TV series Lilo and Stitch – dominate the scene, taking up a chunk of the living room.

The cuddly toys spill onto the upholstery, taking pride of place on one of the grey armchairs leaving no room for potential guests to take a seat.

The living room also bizarrely features a collage of pictures of hamsters in photo frames mounted on the walls, as well as a fridge in the corner of the room.

In the narrow kitchen, plates of washing up are stacked around the worktops and a replica of the magic lamp from Aladdin rests atop the microwave.

The adult’s bedroom offers a little more livable space to walk around the room, but still features a host of cuddly toys dotted around.

Numerous board games can be seen balanced precariously on top of the cupboard, which in turn sits adjacent to pictures of what appear to be semi-naked men.

Perhaps most shockingly, the other bedroom is completely barricaded by all manner of objects, making it impossible to enter.

The bathroom, on the other hand, remains almost untouched in comparison to the other rooms in the house.

The room is a bright white and blue coloured space with nautical objects to compliment the colour scheme, including a replica of a ship, an anchor and a mirror in the shape of a ship wheel.

Although it needs to be tidied and the wall rebuilt, the garden is a large and attractive quality for house-hunters.

Selling agents Bettermove described the property as follows: “Bettermove are proud to present this two bedroom end of terrace house in Sunderland.

“This well presented property comprises a spacious living room, fitted kitchen and utility room on the ground floor.

“The first floor consists of two bedrooms and the family bathroom. The exterior boasts a private rear garden, perfect for enjoying the summer months.”

Regional administrator Lauren Amos shared the property on social media on Thursday with the caption: “Mortified at this house on Rightmove.”

Her post has received over 200 likes and dozens of comments from users left bewildered by the sheer number of bizarre items in the home.

One user wrote: “It’s like an optical illusion, if you look close enough things start to move.”

Another said: “I would have anxiety walking into the pit of misery, it’s a disgrace putting that on, got to be a wind-up surely.”

A third commented: “This cannot be real but then again it’s Sunderland.”

Another wrote: “Very minimalistic.”

A fifth said: “I’m currently revisiting every picture to see what I can spot next.”

Lauren Amos. Credits: Facebook.

Speaking today Lauren said: “I am looking to relocate back to Newcastle [from Flintshire, Wales] so I’ve been checking Rightmove everyday.

“From what I remember I think this property featured at the top of the page as a ‘premium property’ and it was the mountain of teddies that I saw first.

“So, I clicked to look at the other images and just couldn’t believe the amount of random stuff in the house.

“There’s things like the hamster pictures on the wall, the Aladdin’s lamp on the kitchen bench and not even being able to get into the second bedroom.

“Each time you look at the pictures you find something new. I would absolutely not want to live there. I cant see myself ever living in Sunderland, I’d rather stay in Wales.

“To be honest I didn’t expect it to get such a reaction and loved reading peoples replies on what they found in the house.

“Maybe the exposure might help it sell but they’ll have a job gutting it!”