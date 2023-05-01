THIS is the shocking moment a tearaway biker performs wheelies on their motorbike – right in front of a family car in main road traffic.

The nerve-wracking scenes were filmed by James Rawson on Saturday as he sat in the passenger seat of his brother’s car during a day trip with his sibling and their children.

The 37-year-old was left shocked at the danger on show whilst the car was stuck behind the unidentified motorcyclist in traffic in Hollingwood, Derbyshire for around ten minutes.

The video begins with two motorbikes visible in front of the car – one carrying the biker in question and another carrying two of their pals.

The lone biker can then be seen placing a knee on the seat of their bike before trying to perform a wheelie.

The brazen driver is successful in a second attempt at the stunt and takes off down the road using just the rear wheel.

The motorist then leans back against the single rear light as he comes towards more traffic on the A road.

The menace, dressed all in black, then appears to make a hand signal to the duo seated on the second motorbike.

The pair then pull up alongside each other as the driver of the second bike offers his arm in support of his friend.

The daredevil driver then performs another wheelie and drives off as the clip comes to an end.

The motorcyclist performed a wheelie just inches from the car. Credit: James Rawson

Speaking today, steelworker James said: “I was with my brother and we had my son and my niece and nephew in the back.

“We were just travelling from my home to his to go and play football, we were stuck behind them for around ten minutes and saw how immature and irresponsible they were on the road.

“If we hadn’t had the kids then I would have got out of the car at the traffic lights and snatched their keys from the ignition.

“However, he would probably have kicked off and I couldn’t do that infront of the kids.

“The road was fairly heavy with traffic so we were moving pretty slow at maybe around 15 miles per hour for a good three miles.

“The one guy who was on his own was trying to pop wheelies and kept zig zagging then standing up on his seat.

“He was acting like you’d think a 13-year-old would do if they’d nicked a bike.

“In fairness, the other two people on the second motorbike weren’t really doing anything.”

Section 2 of the Road Traffic Act (1988) deals with offences of dangerous driving which would include performing wheelies on the road.