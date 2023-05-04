A SCOTS enterprise and charity has joined forced with another public body with the aim of accelerating growth in the creative industries.

Social Investment Scotland (SIS) has joined forces with Creative Scotland to support the growth of enterprises in Scotland’s creative and cultural industries.

Social Investment Kieran Daly. Scotland staff at Whitespace, Edinburgh. (C) Greg Macvean

The CultureXcelerator Programme will provide eight cultural and creative leaders with free one-to-one business support over six-eight months from SIS’s business associates.

They include entrepreneurs and experts in finance, the third sector, retail, and strategy and board development.

The initiative has been designed for leaders looking to grow and develop creative businesses, matching each of the eight leaders with one of the programme’s associates.

As well as offering bespoke and tailored coaching to help shape their plans for growth, the programme also includes online workshops on defining vision and mission.

This will help to develop leadership skills and advice on exploring investment options and different revenue streams.

The team of CEO experts involved: Marcella Boyle, Jane Bruce, Jan Wild, Peter Allen.

The list also includes senior partner at executive coaching businesses, the Rubicon Partnership, Keith MacDonald.

One enterprise which has previously benefited from the experience and expertise of being coached by a SIS business associate is Vanishing Point – a charity and theatre company.

Executive producer at Vanishing Point, Severine Wyper, said: “Working with our SIS-matched associate offered us a magnifying glass to identify areas we needed further help with.

“They were incredibly supportive. Our associate challenged us and asked key questions to help us gain clarity on what we were looking for in relation to our plans for the Creation Centre.”

Kieran Daly, head of market building at Social Investment Scotland, added: “Creative and cultural industries play a hugely important role in the Scottish leisure and tourism ecosystem, but growth and development can be a challenge for many enterprises.

“Often, it’s a case of not knowing where to start but with tailored, one-to-one support from our expert associates we hope those taking part in our CultureXcelerator will get a valuable boost to turn ambitious plans into reality.”

Morgan Petrie, Creative Industries Manager of Creative Scotland said: “This new programme extends our partnership with Social Investment Scotland, offering support to creative and cultural organisations with a focus on trading.

“We hope that access to the expert advisors will provide new avenues for sustainability and investment options to explore for the selected creative businesses.

“We look forward to engaging with the programme and sharing, learning with the wider sector.”