A SCOTS teacher facing the sack for an alleged 18-month affair with a pupil made her pay for the hotel rooms that they used for sex romps, it is claimed.

Dr Iain David Bryant taught chemistry at Levenmouth Academy in Leven, Fife when he is alleged to have struck up a relationship with the student – referred to as Pupil A – in October 2017.

The 55-year-old currently faces being struck off the teaching register in an ongoing five-day hearing in front of the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS).

Chemistry teacher Dr Bryant is alleged to have engaged in illicit romps with a pupil.

Bryant, known as David to friends and colleagues, allegedly kissed the student in school – who was under 18 at the time – before getting a burner phone to communicate with her.

According to the pupil, the pair would also meet several times in desolate car parks and garages where the two would engage in oral sex and foreplay.

The affair allegedly escalated to the two meeting for sex on several occasions at a Travelodge in Glenrothes, Fife after Pupil A turned 18.

The GTCS also heard from Levenmouth Academy headteacher Ronnie Ross on Tuesday, where he claimed that he found a series of hidden notes passed between the pair.

This discovery followed Bryant’s suspension in 2019, where the love notes were found alongside a series of “trinkets and a soft toy” exchanged as gifts between the two.

The GTCS heard further evidence from a friend of Pupil A, who went unnamed to avoid jigsaw identification, who told the panel of how her friend would pay for the pair’s hotel trips.

She said yesterday: “Pupil A told me that they would go to the hotel and she would pay, they would leave together or he would leave and she would stay.

“The hotel was pretty much for sex and that was about it. They didn’t want anyone knowing about the relationship.”

The friend also told of how she had initially thought Pupil A was dating someone in their twenties and when she found out the truth, encouraged the pupil to tell her mum.

She said: “I can’t remember how we got onto the topic but it was after exercise class, before we got into the car she was telling me about it [the relationship] and how her mum would not be too happy.

“He didn’t have Facebook which threw up red flags for me and then it came out it was her teacher and he was in his 50s.

“She got upset that they’d never have a normal relationship, how he wouldn’t leave his wife, and we spoke about how what had happened shouldn’t have happened.

“[We spoke about] How this wasn’t a good relationship for her, and that night we went back to her house and told her mum together.”

The GTCS also heard yesterday from modern studies teacher Steven Davies, who overheard pupils on a trip to the Scottish Parliament talking about a teacher being “overly friendly” with students.

He said: “They [the pupils] were talking about earlier school experiences, we weren’t paying attention and I didn’t put any importance on it at the time.

“They said the teacher was creepy and a bit too chummy with pupils but I wasn’t really listening to be honest.”

This comes after the GTCS heard from Pupil A earlier in the week who told of the ways in which Bryant would try to keep their affair secret.

The now-23-year-old told the GTCS: “A month after [we first kissed] he bought a pay as you go phone so we could talk over the Christmas break.

“At the beginning it was just me confiding in him, after the kiss it went from there, he would pick me up from school and we would drive about and chat.”

“It was mostly mutual, I wouldn’t put it all on him, we didn’t sleep together until March of 2018 when I had turned 18 years old.

“From the beginning he would tell his wife he had things on so we could meet, when we met up it was always in secret and in the car.

“He had keys to a second house, I think it was his wife’s cousin’s home so we started meeting there.”

The illicit affair saw the pair kissing and touching in a science lab in Levenmouth Academy as well as meeting for romps in cars outside East Fife FC’s Bayview stadium.

Pupil A said: “There was a lot more oral sex and foreplay leading up to when we slept together.

“I had never had a relationship like that before so it was all very new to me and I was hesitant to begin with.

“There’s a local football ground at Bayview and there is rubble ground which is used as a car park so we would use that a lot.

“[We had sex] in the local travelodge in Glenrothes.

“I think it was chosen as it was more accommodating than a car seat and the local Travelodge is only a five minute drive for me but far enough away from where he stays that he wouldn’t be caught.”

The hearing continues.