Matt Hancock slammed for bizarre anti-vax TikTok diss

MATT Hancock has been slammed online after posting a bizarre TikTok video which sees him laugh at concerns over the Covid vaccine.

The West Suffolk MP was formerly the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care in Boris Johnson’s Conservative government during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 44-year-old has since received heavy criticism for his handling of the lockdown rules and his subsequent affair with secretary Gina Coladangelo during the active social distancing measures.

Following his resignation in 2021, Hancock has been trying to rebrand himself, including appearing on ITV show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and establishing a controversial TikTok presence.

Yesterday, Hancock posted a video where he stares into the camera whilst mouthing a voiceover that says “Oh no, I’m devastated!” before laughing to himself.

The video’s on-screen text reads: “When anti-vax conspiracy theorists abuse me” along with the caption “When anti-vax conspiracy theorists abuse me – Oh no! I’m devastated!”

The video has since received over 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments from users left irate at Hancocks lighthearted approach to the subject.

One user wrote: “Absolute nerve of it…”

Another said: “Matt Hancock using social media like this feels wrong. I hope everyone is aware this is a clever attempt at a rebrand. Hope it doesn’t work.”

A third replied: “Matt’s PR team having a stroke right now.”

Another commented: “Absolute cheek laughing in our faces.”

A fifth added: “Ever the professional.”

Hancock is currently under investigation by a Parliament standards watchdog after being accused of lobbying the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.