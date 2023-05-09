A SCOTS broadcaster received a terrifying wake-up call – after her neighbour’s truck exploded in the middle of the night.

Diane Knox Balas who hails from Inverness, Scotland swapped her roots for Florida in the United States of America back in 2017.

The radio DJ who welcomed her first child, son Greyson, in December took to social media last week to share the frightening video of the fireball which went up just yards from her home.

In the video, firefighters can be seen battling with flames that shoot up a plume of dark smoke into the night sky from the now charred Ford F-150.

The flames crackle as the various personnel move in to try and suffocate the blaze from causing any further damage.

The ex-Clyde 1 host who found a flock of fans during her evening sets over several years pledged to never park her car in the garage again after witnessing the vehicle up in flames.

Diane Knox Balas was awoken by the noise which was her neighbour’s car ablaze. Credit: Twitter/KnoxyDiane

She took to Twitter last week, writing: “Woke up to loud bangs just after midnight to find our neighbour’s truck had exploded. Wild. Thankfully everyone was ok.

“And now I’m never parking in the garage again.”

Social media users were quick to comment their relief that nobody was hurt despite the fireball.

Bobby Tee said: “Blessings that no one was hurt, stay well Knoxy.”

Ryan Ballengee said: “Wow, that’s crazy, glad no one got hurt.”

Tedward Fawcett said: “Scary scary but at least everyone is ok.”

Diane Knox Balas now works in golf media and shared adorable pictures of her baby during this year’s Masters at Augusta, Georgia.