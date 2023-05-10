Scots legal firm acquires expands “across the water”

A SCOTS financial service has expanded “across the water” in its acquisition of a Fife wealth management firm.

Gilson Gray Financial Management (GGFM), Dundee, has newly-acquired Wilson Financial in its fourth deal of the last 12 months.

GGFM Wilson Financial. (C) Frame Creates

The boutique wealth management firm is located in St Andrews, Fife, and was founded by Gavin Wilson in 2018 as part of the St James Place partner network.

Gavin joins a team of more than a dozen financial planning and client relationship specialists in Gilson Gray’s new city centre premises.

The strategic expansion programme has taken GGFM’s assets under management to over £650 million and more than 20 financial advisers, supporting clients across the UK.

Steve Herkes, managing director of GGFM, said: “Gavin is a great addition to GGFM and his experience and expertise will be invaluable in helping us to continue to provide the highest quality of service to our clients from our growing Dundee office.

“He will complement our existing team and play a central role in helping to develop our presence in the wider region, particularly Fife and Stirling.

“Gilson Gray arrived in Dundee just two years ago and has grown significantly – our acquisition of RS Robertson has added a strong GGFM presence to our legal expertise in the city.

“Adding Wilson Financial to our business is the latest deal in a series of strategic acquisitions and we hope to conclude more across Scotland as we move further into 2023.

“Building a business has been a great experience over the last six or so years, but when the opportunity to become part of GGFM came up it felt like the right time to bring that chapter of my career to an end.

“Joining GGFM is a great opportunity and the right fit for my clients across the UK – it will give them access to a wider team that share the same values, a broader range of expert services, and a greater depth of experience.”