Speeding Scots targeted in camera crackdown

SCOTLAND contains more than 500 active speed cameras, new data has revealed – one for every 10,000 people across the country.

The vast majority of the fixed cameras are located in Scotland’s densely populated central belt around the major conurbations of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

But drivers who find themselves exceeding the speed limit on one of Scotland’s many remote country roads could also find themselves landed with a ticket.

Police Scotland has disclosed the location of every speed camera in Scotland after a request under the Freedom of Information Act by road safety campaigners Road Angel.

The data has disclosed the location of every fixed and mobile speed camera north of the border.

There are a total of 518 fixed and mobile speed cameras across Scotland, making one for every 10,529 Scots based on the 2019 population estimate of 5.45 million people.

The devices include Britain’s most northern speed camera, a mobile unit operating along the A9 Stainland Straight near Thurso.

The FOI data will be of interest not only to drivers in Scotland but also to tourists across the UK who may be considering a road trip north of Hadrian’s Wall.

Motorists should be aware they may still get caught for speeding wherever they travel to in Scotland, no matter how far remote or populated.

Perhaps unsurprisingly Glasgow has more speed cameras than any other Scottish town or city with 72 in the city area.

Edinburgh is comparatively camera free with only 34 located in the greater area.

There are 25 speed cameras within a few miles of the border with England, targeting those motorists who hope to put their foot down once entering the country.

The Scottish government says that it deploys cameras along roads which have high levels of collisions and speeding in an attempt to maximise reducing the number of incidents.

If caught speeding by these cameras, drivers should expect to receive a minimum fine of £100 and three penalty points added to their licence.

Gary Digva, founder of Road Angel said: “Speed cameras play a useful role in keeping Britain’s roads safe and it’s interesting to see how they are being deployed in Scotland.

“Our request revealed that not only are there a high number of speed cameras in the cities and large towns but also that the police in Scotland are committed to the use of mobile speed cameras even on some of the most remote roads in the Highlands.

“Anyone thinking they can get away with speeding in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland needs to think again.

“The data shows they need to be aware of mobile speed cameras in even the most remote spots.

“Unsurprisingly the two largest cities – Glasgow and Edinburgh – have the highest number of speed cameras out on the roads.

“We strongly advise all motorists across Scotland to be mindful of their speed and to not exceed the legal limit.

“It can be tempting to put your foot down on open country roads but drivers should remember that a mobile speed camera may be waiting for them around the next bend.

“If they are photographed driving above the legal limit they risk a hefty fine and points of their driving licence.”