A FAMOUS Edinburgh pool hall is reopening its doors following refurbishment and expansion.

This month, Marco’s Pool Hall on Grove Street is unveiling a whole new look, as well as a new private hire karaoke room.

Back in the 1980s, it’s estimated over 500 people would flock to Marco’s karaoke each weekend to sing their hearts out.

The venue didn’t just attract the attention of locals, with Bruce Springsteen even making an appearance to use the gym within Marco’s Leisure Centre before his gig in Edinburgh.

The bar at Marco’s Pool Hall now includes an even larger selection of craft beers and cocktails, as well as over 50 gins.

Following the refurbishment, Marco’s Pool Hall – which was once the largest snooker hall in the world – boasts new facilities alongside its 19 9ft professional American pool tables.

The karaoke room can also accommodate up to 16 people, whilst other new features include a new retro-gaming snug, 4K ultra HD TVs for watching live sports and a revamped bar with a large selection of craft beers and cocktails as well as over 50 gins.

The interiors have been refurbished with features such as new seating and a modern dekton bar top.

Vintage memorabilia is also on display, such as original scoreboards from the venue’s opening in 1981, and a caricature of Luigi Umberto DeMarco, also known as the Godfather of Scottish Snooker – and the grandfather of current owner Paul DeMarco.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Paul DeMarco commented: “So much has changed since my

father Bert DeMarco and my uncle Ramon DeMarco opened this venue over 40 years ago,

but the great thing about Marco’s is that we continue to evolve without losing sight of where we started.

“The result is a range of unforgettable experiences – from easy-to-play American

pool, great food and drink, live sports, and now karaoke and retro games stations.”