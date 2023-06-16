A VEHICLE manufacturer company?? has told drivers they could face huge consequences if ‘bugged out’ while driving.

Road Angel has advised that, as pesky wasps, flies, and bugs return with the hot summer months, it is important to stay away from the wheel.

An insect inside a car poses a significant risk to anyone behind the wheel, especially if they are squeamish.

Under UK law and the Highway Code, any motorist found distracted while driving could be charged with a dangerous or careless driving offence by the police.

Many insects thrive during the warm summer UK months, including wasp colonies which are most active between June and August, and plagues of flies that breed and noticeably increase in numbers.

Drivers are now being told that if an insect gets inside a vehicle while it is moving and causes a distraction to the driver, they could be handed an unlimited fine, a driving ban, and even face imprisonment if they cause an accident.

Insects are known to cause people to react erratically out of fear, which could cause drivers to take their eyes off the road and put themselves and other road users at risk.

Trying to get an insect out of the car, dodge it, kill it, or even just being sensitive to its presence can cause drivers to lose concentration and fall below the minimum standard of driving.

The stark warning comes as the latest 2020 data shows over 2000 road accidents were caused by a distraction within the vehicle.

Those who fear insects have been told to keep their car windows closed at all times and regularly clean their vehicles to keep unwanted visitors away.

Gary Digva, the founder of Road Angel, said: "Although Summer time is eagerly anticipated in the UK, it also signals the return of many insects notorious for causing a nuisance for Brits.

“Many people fear insects, especially wasps, but don’t consider how dangerous this can be in a driving situation.

“If driving at high speed or along a motorway, the consequences could be devastating if a wasp caused someone to freak out and lose control.

“If a motorist is found to be distracted behind the wheel due to an insect or causes a crash, there could be huge penalties, including fines worth thousands of pounds and they could even get their licence revoked.

“Anyone with a known phobia of wasps and bugs should keep their windows up at all times to avoid putting themselves and others in a dangerous situation while driving.

“Other precautions car-owners should take is regularly cleaning their car out and avoiding eating in it.

“If an insect happens to get inside the vehicle while driving, the driver should remain calm and pull over as soon as it is safe.”