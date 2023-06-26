AN AMATEUR Scots snapper has captured a hilarious image of a crab seemingly having the “time of its life” in a seagull’s beak after it was snapped up for lunch.

Kev Bryant captured the picture after noticing the seagull hunting for food over the Shetland Islands on Sunday.

The 64-year-old had been watching the seagull as it searched in the surf for a meal before ducking down and grabbing the crab, taking off with the helpless crustacean in tow.

The seagull swooped off with the crab into the sky. Credit: Kev Bryant

Administrative assistant Kev grabbed his camera as the seagull was forced into the sky by other birds trying to steal its dinner, with the crab unaware of the fate awaiting it at the end of the joy ride.

Kev used his Sony A1 camera to capture the seabird in full flight with wings extended into the blue sky behind.

The beak of the seagull carries the large crab with its pincers raised, similar to the actions made by roller coaster riders, in an apparent cry of joy at the thrilling ride it believes it is going on.

The body of the crab is sat precariously on the seagull’s beak and any mistake would see the crab plummeting down towards the water.

Kev shared his image online last week, joking: “We watched this gull pluck a drowning crab out of the ocean and fly it to safety.

“A commendable act of passion from a much maligned bird.”

His post received hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from fellow photography enthusiasts who were quick to share the joke.

One quipped: “Little guy is having the time of his life.”

Another joked: “Such caring souls.”

A third replied: “Give that bird a medal.”

Speaking today, Kev said: “I was watching it [the seagull] in the surf as it kept putting its head underwater to check for prey.

“It then ducked down and grabbed the crab and flew back to shore.

“A great black backed gull then tried to rob the crab and so the seagull flew off with it, that’s when I took the image.

“It shows folk that seagulls don’t just hang around chip shops and that they are capable predators in their own right.”