A SCOTLAND footie fan was left starstruck when he bumped into the Tartan Army’s Oslo hero Kenny McLean – outside a KFC at a Gretna service station.

Alex McPherson was travelling back down south to Cambridge, Cambridgeshire with his dad Craig on Wednesday when the pair decided to stop for a coffee.

The 27-year-old was sure he recognised the man standing in a queue nearby and after bumping into him again outside, realised it was indeed Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean.

(L-R) Alex couldn’t believe his luck when he and his dad Craig bumped into Kenny McLean. Credit: Alex McPherson

McLean scored the winner in Oslo, Norway to take Scotland romping clear in their Euro qualifying group on Saturday before starring in the victory over Georgia at Hampden on Tuesday.

McLean exchanged pleasantries with the duo before posing for a picture to round off a great weekend for the father and son.

In the image, McLean stands in the middle of the McPherson clan as all three men smile towards the camera – with Alex and Craig still in their Scotland tops.

A KFC shop can be seen in the background of the picture at Caledonia Park, Gretna which is well known for its multiple shopping outlets.

The duo were part of the crowd at Hampden who endured an almost 100 minute delay waiting for the rain to subside before Scotland bested Georgia 2-0 on Tuesday (JUN 20).

Alex shared his image online earlier this week, writing: “[I] can’t believe who we just bumped into at Gretna services, don’t worry with (sic) thanked on behalf of the whole Tartan Army.”

His post received over 1,000 likes with dozens of people rushing to comment on the lucky meeting with the Scotland ace.

One wrote: “Perfect place to marry him.”

Another joked: “Right outside Kenny’s Fan Club as well.”

A third replied: “I loved the massive cheer for him last night.”

Speaking today, Alex said: “Dad and I were driving back home the day after the game and we decided to stop at Gretna as we hadn’t stopped for a coffee and it is quite a long drive.

“We were just wandering about when I spotted him in a queue and I turned to my dad and said ‘Oh my god that’s Kenny McLean’.

“We were sort of doubting ourselves and we were wondering if it was and then it wasn’t until we walked out of a shop and saw him, he smiled at us and said ‘Alright lads’.

“We went over to him and had a brief chat then shook his hand and got a photo. It was all a bit of a surreal experience.

“I was just starstruck really, I was never expecting it, couldn’t really believe that it was actually him.

“He’s such a lovely bloke and took time to chat and get a photo even though he was with his family.”