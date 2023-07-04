SCOTS League One side Cove Rangers may already be able to hand out their goal of the season award after a stunning effort from their own half.

The Highland club turned out against Highland League side Formartine United on Saturday in a pre-season friendly, where they came away as comfortable winners in a 3-0 victory.

However, it was former Hibs midfielder Fraser Fyvie whose goal set tongues wagging as he netted from just inside his own half to add his team’s second goal in the 35th minute.

Video shows Cove – dressed in all white – passing the ball about in their own half as their centre back looks for space, opting to pass the ball to Fyvie just by the halfway line.

The 30-year-old then spins and gets past his marker before looking up and effortlessly punting the pall, which soars over the head of the Formartine goalkeeper from the best part of 55 yards.

Fyvie – who has also played for Aberdeen – doesn’t seem too fazed by his incredible finish as he casually strolls back towards the centre circle whilst team mates rush to congratulate him.

The Toonsers added a third goal through a trialist with 15 minutes left after new signing Kyle Connell had given them an early lead.

Fraser Fyvie stunned the goalkeeper after opting to shoot from almost 60 yards. Credit: Twitter/Cove Rangers

Cove shared the clip of the incredible finish on social media yesterday evening writing: “A very early goal of the season contender from Fraser Fyvie.”

Many people were quick to comment on the obvious highlight of the pre-season fixture with one fan even serenading the star.

Broomhill manager Stephen Swift said: “Wow [Fraser].”

Wycombe Wanderers player Jack Grimmer said: “The cele is too casual.”

One fan crooned: “Woah-oh-oh it’s Fyvie you know, hard to believe it’s not Scholes.”

Cove continue their pre-season preparations against Fraserburgh FC this Saturday as they aim for an immediate return to the Scottish Championship following their relegation last season.