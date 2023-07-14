Glasgow left grinning after £10m dental software investment

GLASGOW is set to benefit from 75 new jobs being created, thanks to a Californian dental software company’s new technology development centre.

Planet DDS is a leading provider of cloud-enabled dental software serving over 10,000 practices in North America with over 60,000 users.

The company’s AI and data management applications are designed to enable dental practices to transition to a completely digital approach for operating business.

The Planet DDS team

The company was welcomed to Scotland during a visit by Scottish Government Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray to their offices in the Glasgow City Innovation District.

Mr Gray said: “This £10m investment is a vote of confidence in Scotland’s economy and will help create 75 good quality jobs.

“Inward investment worth £1bn was supported by the Scottish Government and its enterprise and skills agencies from 2018 to 2021.

“Today’s announcement shows we are maintaining momentum towards building a more sustainable and prosperous future.

“EY’s recent independent Annual Attractiveness Survey highlighted Scotland as the most attractive foreign direct investment location outside of London.

“Scotland has huge opportunities and assets.

“Businesses are increasingly taking investment decisions based on factors such as our progressive approach to fair work, our net zero ambitions and the skills of our workforce.

“Our National Strategy for Economic Transformation aims to capitalise on these strengths and create a wellbeing economy.”

Scottish Enterprise and its international arm, Scottish Development International (SDI), worked closely with Invest Glasgow and Team Scotland partners to build a strong and long-term relationship with Planet DDS.

Scottish Enterprise chief executive Adrian Gillespie met the company during a US business trip at the start of the year, with the company’s CTO and CEO both visiting Scotland and meeting with a range of key partners and potential employees.

A package of support and funding from Scottish Enterprise has been created for Planet DDS, including a grant of £985,000 as a contribution towards the company’s £10.4m investment in its Scottish operations.

Reuben Aitken, Scottish Enterprise managing director of International Operations, commented:

“Planet DDS opening its technology development centre in Scotland is testament to the vibrant business environment and tech talent we offer inward investors.

“The company had a choice of three global locations, with Scotland winning due to our skilled workforce, world-class universities and stimulating innovation districts.

“Companies like Planet DDS are great examples of our continuing success at attracting foreign direct investment.

“Alongside our partners, we’ll continue to promote the wealth of business benefits our country offers to international companies and investors.”

Angelina Hendricks, chief technology officer at Planet DDS, said: “I am thrilled to be here in Glasgow today to open our new technology centre and formally welcome our new local team members.

“We chose Glasgow based on the technical expertise of the people as well as the passion for innovation we see in the community.

“We are excited about expanding our Glasgow team in support of our company’s growth objectives and starting to contribute to the local technology community.”

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, commented: “I’m delighted that a pioneering company with the global reach of Planet DDS has selected Glasgow as its first UK base.

“This is a real vote of confidence in Glasgow’s talented and skilled workforce and our growing reputation as city of innovation, ambition and opportunity.

“Creating dozens of high-quality jobs within such a hi-tech sector will help drive that reputation further.

“And located within our world class City Innovation District, Planet DDS is perfectly placed to secure the benefits of Glasgow’s energy, ingenuity and creativity.”

The 75 new high quality jobs will be created over the next few years, with nine new staff already recruited for the company’s software engineering team.

New research shows £1bn of inward investment was secured with support from the Scottish Government and its enterprise and skills agencies from 2018/19 to 2020/21.